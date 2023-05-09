 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #36 GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

This is a placeholder for the GameThread , just in case I don't get home in time to do the GameThread.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PHILLIES
Bo Bichette - SS Bryson Stott - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Trea Turner - SS
Daulton Varsho - LF Bryce Harper - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF
Brandon Belt - DH Kyle Schwarber - LF
Alejandro Kirk - C J.T. Realmuto - C
Whit Merrifield - RF Alec Bohm - 1B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Brandon Marsh - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Edmundo Sosa - 3B
Alek Manoah - RHP Aaron Nola - RHP

