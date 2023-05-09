Game #36 GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

This is a placeholder for the GameThread , just in case I don't get home in time to do the GameThread.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|PHILLIES
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Aaron Nola - RHP
