GameThread Game #57: Brewers at Blue Jays

It’s already been difficult to keep track of what day it is, and then the Blue Jays decide to have a 10am game.

Here are today’s lineups. Take the series.

Today's Lineups BREWERS BLUE JAYS Christian Yelich - DH George Springer - RF Owen Miller - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Rowdy Tellez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH William Contreras - C Daulton Varsho - LF Brian Anderson - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Andruw Monasterio - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Brice Turang - SS Cavan Biggio - 1B Tyrone Taylor - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Joey Wiemer - CF Tyler Heineman - C Freddy Peralta - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)