Game #66 Game Thread: Twins @ Jays

Last night was a tough one, with great chances to win it late that the lineup just couldn’t quite cash in. Let’s hope today goes better. It won’t be easy with the Twins starting breakout star Joe Ryan. The Jays will counter with their return from the Rowdy Tellez trade: first Trevor Richards, having a nice bounce back season after an ugly 2022, and then Bowden Francis, who’s shown some flashes of promise this year in Buffalo but also dealt with injuries. We’ll need the bats to wake up to tie the series. Finally getting a few hits with runners on would go a long ways.

