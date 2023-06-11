Game #67 Game Thread: Twins @ Jays

Last night, Vancouver’s Devereaux Harrison and Matt Svanson combined for a no hitter, the Canadians’ first since 2005.

In big league news this morning: Bowden Francis is down and Thomas Hatch is up. They probably have to do it, because the bullpen is stretched after Kikuchi’s quick hook on Friday and yesterday’s debacle, so they need an arm on the chance Gausman can’t go deep. Of course, it didn’t have to be Francis, who was good yesterday and who they had presumably hoped would take over Alek Manoah’s spot in the rotation. But Cimber or White would have to pass through waivers, and we can’t risk those sweet sweet years of control. Apropos of nothinng, Nick Frasso is now Baseball America’s #68 overall prospect.

Oh well. As irksome as the last two days have been, the sky is not falling. They’re 36-30 and only 1.5 out of a wildcard berth. It’s Gausman day, so they have a great chance to right the ship.

