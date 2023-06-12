Question Time: Do You Enjoy Watching This Year’s Jays More Than Last Year’s?

I thought I’d ask, are you enjoying watching the Jays more this year than last? I know this depends on how the team is doing at any given moment, but overall, do you think the team is more fun to watch?

Last year it seemed like there was more power. You always figured we were a swing away from returning to the game. This year, I’m not feeling that way (though yesterday was pretty nice.

This year, more speed and defense. Catches are being made in the outfield we would have never seen last year. Bo Bichette, I don’t know how, but he is playing much better defense at short.

Last year we weren’t too excited about Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi’s starts. This year, Alek Manaoh has pitched his way off the roset.

Last year Bo Bichette wasn’t hitting the way we expected. This year, Vladimir Guerrero isn’t hitting the way we expected.

After 67 games, the Jays are 37-30. Last year, after 67 games, they were 38-29—basically the same record. Last year we were 13 games back of first. This year 10.5 games back.

Last year we averaged 4.78 runs per game. This year 4.60 (but last year, the league averaged 4.22, and this year 4.54).

Last year we allowed 4.19 runs per game (about the league average). This year 4.22 (a little better than the league average).

From a straight entertainment perspective, my question is: Are you enjoying watching the game more this year?