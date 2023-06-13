Jays Get Thumped By Orioles

Orioles 11 Jays 6

We scored in the first, and I thought we would likely have a good day. I was wrong. George Springer started the game off with a double. An out later, Vladimir Guerrero singled him home, and all was right in the world.

Until the second inning, when Adam Frazier hit a 2-run homer.

Then, in the third, Ryan O’Hearn also had a 2-run homer. And then Gunnar Henderson hit a grand slam, and the game was pretty much over.

Chris Bassitt was coming off two very good starts. This one wasn’t. He went just 3 innings, allowing 11 hits, 8 earned, 1 walk with 5 strikeouts (and 3 home runs, which scored all 8 runs).

If there was good news, it was that we got to see Bowden Francis (2 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned, 2 k, 1 home run), Mitch White (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 2 k) and Tommy Hatch (1 inning, 1 walk, 2 k).

And there was some excitement in the ninth. The Jays loaded the bases, scoring a couple of runs, and got the tying run into the on-deck circle, but a Jansen strikeout (on a pitch off the inside corner, but then there were two pitches called balls that were right at the edge of the zone.

We did get 15 hits.

And:

Springer went 2 for 4, with a double.

Varsho went 3 for 4, with 2 doubles and a walk.

Cavan Biggio homered again. That’s homers in two games in a row. Add in a single, and he’s got his batting average above .200 (.202), finally. In his last 14 games, he has a .294/.385/.588. Let's give him a few starts.

Alejandro Kirk had 3 hits and 3 RBI, including an infield single in the ninth.

Let’s give a JoD to Springer (.096 WPA). And honorary mention to Varsho and Biggio.

The Other Award: Bassitt (-.432). And Chapman (1 for 5, 2 k) and Jansen (0 for 5, 4 k) had particularly bad days at the plate. Jansen likely will need a few times to get his timing back.

Tomorrow Kyle Bradish (2-2, 4.25) and Jose Berrios (6-4, 3.61) get the starts.