Wednesday Bantering: Jays Thoughts

A couple of days ago, I asked if you enjoyed watching this year’s team more than last year’s. I asked mostly because I struggled with the ‘team identity’ stuff. Being a Blue Jays fan for years, I’m used to a team that hits many home runs. For the last several years, the Jays have had many guys at the top of the league in home runs. I liked that.

But we are told that defense and speed win in the playoffs. OF course, no one gives us stats or analysis that proves that. We are just told it and expected to believe it.

I liked that we clubbed teams into submission. I liked that the team had fun on the bench. I didn’t think a ‘clubhouse culture’ change was needed.

And then, yesterday, the Orioles scored eight runs off home runs, and I think, ‘this used to be us’. I miss those days.

To me, it seems like we had an overreaction to a couple of playoff losses. Making decisions based on two games, even if they are playoff games, isn’t smart.

But then, if Vlad was showing the power we expect of him and Manoah was pitching like he did last year, I guess we'd be winning more, and I’d likely be enjoying games more. And they are basically where they were last year at this time.

I don’t seem to be alone in not enjoying the team as much this year.....

Tonight’s lineup. Varsho moves into the three spot, Vlad into cleanup.