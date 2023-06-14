Game #69 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

Once again, I hope today’s game is better than yesterday’s. It seems like I’m doing that a lot this year.

Today’s lineup, Varsho moves to the three spot, Vlad cleanup, and Biggio plays first.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES George Springer - RF Gunnar Henderson - SS Bo Bichette - SS Adley Rutschman - C Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Santander - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH Ryan O'Hearn - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Adam Frazier - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Josh Lester - 1B Cavan Biggio - 1B Ramon Urias - 3B Jose Berrios - RHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Poll Biggio has his average over .200 for the first time since April 7th. After today he will Still be over .200

Will be under .200 vote view results 78% Still be over .200 (18 votes)

21% Will be under .200 (5 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Jose Berrios will pitch into the 4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 10% 4th (3 votes)

13% 5th (4 votes)

37% 6th (11 votes)

17% 7th (5 votes)

17% 8th (5 votes)

3% 9th (1 vote) 29 votes total Vote Now