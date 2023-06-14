Game #69 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

Once again, I hope today’s game is better than yesterday’s. It seems like I’m doing that a lot this year.
Today’s lineup, Varsho moves to the three spot, Vlad cleanup, and Biggio plays first.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|George Springer - RF
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Ryan O'Hearn - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Austin Hays - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Aaron Hicks - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Josh Lester - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Kyle Bradish - RHP
Poll
Biggio has his average over .200 for the first time since April 7th. After today he will
-
78%
Still be over .200
-
21%
Will be under .200
Poll
Jose Berrios will pitch into the
-
10%
4th
-
13%
5th
-
37%
6th
-
17%
7th
-
17%
8th
-
3%
9th
Poll
Who will drive in the most Jays runs?
-
30%
Our outfielders
-
47%
Infielders (3B, 2B, SS)
-
21%
The Rest (C, DH, 1B)
