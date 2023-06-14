 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #69 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v. Baltimore Orioles Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Once again, I hope today’s game is better than yesterday’s. It seems like I’m doing that a lot this year.

Today’s lineup, Varsho moves to the three spot, Vlad cleanup, and Biggio plays first.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
George Springer - RF Gunnar Henderson - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Adley Rutschman - C
Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Santander - DH
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Ryan O'Hearn - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Austin Hays - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Adam Frazier - 2B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Josh Lester - 1B
Cavan Biggio - 1B Ramon Urias - 3B
Jose Berrios - RHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Poll

Biggio has his average over .200 for the first time since April 7th. After today he will

view results
  • 78%
    Still be over .200
    (18 votes)
  • 21%
    Will be under .200
    (5 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jose Berrios will pitch into the

view results
  • 10%
    4th
    (3 votes)
  • 13%
    5th
    (4 votes)
  • 37%
    6th
    (11 votes)
  • 17%
    7th
    (5 votes)
  • 17%
    8th
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    9th
    (1 vote)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will drive in the most Jays runs?

view results
  • 30%
    Our outfielders
    (7 votes)
  • 47%
    Infielders (3B, 2B, SS)
    (11 votes)
  • 21%
    The Rest (C, DH, 1B)
    (5 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

