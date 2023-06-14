Berrios Was Great, Jays Win

Blue Jays 3 Orioles 1

What an amazing start from Jose Berrios. He didn’t give up his first hit until the 7th inning. I thought he’d be pulled after seven innings, but his pitch count wasn’t high.

He gave up a one-out single in the eighth (just the O’s second hit), but he followed that with a strikeout, then he gave up his third hit of the game, bringing the tying run to the play (a ball that was just out of Whit Merrifield’s reach). That was the end of his night.

Jose went 7.2, allowing just the 3 singles, with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Just a terrific job.

Tim Mayza came in and got the third out.

Jordan Romano came in for the ninth. He got two quick outs, then gave up three singles but got his 19th save of the year.

Offensively, we did just enough.

George Springer homered in the sixth. 537 feet, hit at 107.8 mph, just crushed.

And we got two more in an interesting eighth. Kevin Kiermaier led off with a single. He stole second and then went to third on a balk on pitcher Danny Coulombe. He, while on the rubber, lifted his front foot, starting his windup, then put it down, then turned to throw to second). Merrifield drove a ball to deep center for a ground-rule double. Merrifield stole third. Then Santiago Espinal, pinch-hitting for Cavan Biggio, walked.

Then it got interesting. Orioles infield in with runners on the corners. Springer ground one to short. Merrifield didn’t go home on contact, but when the SS threw to second, he took off for home. I think the hope was that the Orioles would continue the 6-4-3 double play, but the second baseman threw home and got Merrifield.

I hated the play. It isn’t little league. Teams pay attention to what is going on. We traded a runner on third for a runner on first. If Merrifield had gone on contact, then the O’s would have gone home and likely wouldn’t have gotten the double play.

But then Bo Bichette lined one hard to center field, and Springer scored from first.

So no harm, no foul, I guess.

The Jays managed 9 hits. Merrifield had 3 (with a double). Bichette (with a double) and Chapman had two.

Jay of the Day: Berrios (.470 WPA). And let’s give honourable mention Bo, George and Whit.

No one gets the ‘Other Award’. Kirk had the low mark at -.079 but deserves credit for helping Berrios through his great start.