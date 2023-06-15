Game #70 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

We have an afternoon game tonight, with the Jays flying off to Texas afterward.
There isn’t much for Jays’ news before the game. There is this:
Alek Manoah will pitch a simulated game today in Dunedin, aiming for roughly five innings.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 15, 2023
He’s going to be facing #BlueJays players who are there at the complex, most of whom are younger prospects, in a controlled environment.
Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. Jays had the edge, but a fairly decent job by Junior Valentine:
Umpire: Junior Valentine— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) June 15, 2023
Final: Blue Jays 3, Orioles 1#NextLevel // #Birdland#TORvsBAL // #BALvsTOR
More stats for this game https://t.co/VKOKsAtKyB pic.twitter.com/1a7ZDqgVLu
We go for the series win behind Yusei Kikuchi, who seems to have fallen into being a 5-inning pitcher who gives up 2-3 runs. He has a 5.11 ERA in his last five games over 24.2 innings. He’s getting strikeouts, 24 in those five games. But his walks are up again, 12.1% over those games.
Tyler Wells, in his last five starts, has a 4.18 ERA in 28 innings. with 35 strikeouts and 6 walks.
Today’s lineup. Springer DHes, Biggio in right. Kirk sits. Jansen catches.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|George Springer - DH
|Austin Hays - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Adley Rutschman - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Ramon Urias - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|James McCann - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Joey Ortiz - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Tyler Wells - RHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings was 5 I’d take the
-
23%
Over
-
23%
Under
-
53%
Exactly 5 (house wins)
Poll
Cavan Biggio’s batting average dropped under .200 again yesterday, after today it will be
-
54%
Over .200
-
45%
Under .200
Poll
Varsho is hitting in front of Vlad, Merrifield behind. Which will finish the game with the higher WPA
-
73%
Merrifield
-
26%
Varsho
Loading comments...