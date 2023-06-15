Game #70 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

We have an afternoon game tonight, with the Jays flying off to Texas afterward.

There isn’t much for Jays’ news before the game. There is this:

Alek Manoah will pitch a simulated game today in Dunedin, aiming for roughly five innings.



He’s going to be facing #BlueJays players who are there at the complex, most of whom are younger prospects, in a controlled environment. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 15, 2023

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. Jays had the edge, but a fairly decent job by Junior Valentine:

We go for the series win behind Yusei Kikuchi, who seems to have fallen into being a 5-inning pitcher who gives up 2-3 runs. He has a 5.11 ERA in his last five games over 24.2 innings. He’s getting strikeouts, 24 in those five games. But his walks are up again, 12.1% over those games.

Tyler Wells, in his last five starts, has a 4.18 ERA in 28 innings. with 35 strikeouts and 6 walks.

Today’s lineup. Springer DHes, Biggio in right. Kirk sits. Jansen catches.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES George Springer - DH Austin Hays - LF Bo Bichette - SS Adley Rutschman - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Gunnar Henderson - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Ramon Urias - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B James McCann - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jorge Mateo - SS Danny Jansen - C Joey Ortiz - 2B Cavan Biggio - RF Ryan McKenna - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tyler Wells - RHP

Exactly 5 (house wins)

Exactly 5 (house wins)

