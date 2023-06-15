 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #70 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

We have an afternoon game tonight, with the Jays flying off to Texas afterward.

There isn’t much for Jays’ news before the game. There is this:

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. Jays had the edge, but a fairly decent job by Junior Valentine:

We go for the series win behind Yusei Kikuchi, who seems to have fallen into being a 5-inning pitcher who gives up 2-3 runs. He has a 5.11 ERA in his last five games over 24.2 innings. He’s getting strikeouts, 24 in those five games. But his walks are up again, 12.1% over those games.

Tyler Wells, in his last five starts, has a 4.18 ERA in 28 innings. with 35 strikeouts and 6 walks.

Today’s lineup. Springer DHes, Biggio in right. Kirk sits. Jansen catches.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
George Springer - DH Austin Hays - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Adley Rutschman - DH
Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Santander - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Gunnar Henderson - 3B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Ramon Urias - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B James McCann - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jorge Mateo - SS
Danny Jansen - C Joey Ortiz - 2B
Cavan Biggio - RF Ryan McKenna - CF
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tyler Wells - RHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi's innings was 5 I'd take the

view results
  • 23%
    Over
    (7 votes)
  • 23%
    Under
    (7 votes)
  • 53%
    Exactly 5 (house wins)
    (16 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Cavan Biggio's batting average dropped under .200 again yesterday, after today it will be

view results
  • 54%
    Over .200
    (19 votes)
  • 45%
    Under .200
    (16 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Varsho is hitting in front of Vlad, Merrifield behind. Which will finish the game with the higher WPA

view results
  • 73%
    Merrifield
    (25 votes)
  • 26%
    Varsho
    (9 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

