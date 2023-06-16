Game #71 GameThread: Jays @ Rangers

The start of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.
Shi Davidi had some injury updates:
Blue Jays updates via John Schneider:— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 16, 2023
▶️Alek Manoah is likely to throw another sim game after going five IP/~75 pitches yesterday. "Everything that we were talking about in terms of delivery and stuff was, was good."
▶️Zach Pop in a rehab game at low-A Dunedin tomorrow ...
▶️Hyun Jin Ryu threw one inning of live BP, felt good— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 16, 2023
▶️Chad Green throwing a 'pen tomorrow
And I’m sure you’ve seen the news that Spencer Horwitz has been called up. And Cimber is back too. Hatch and Lukes are back in Buffalo.
We get a Kevin Gausman start, which generally means the team isn’t going to score much, but it also means our starter will go deep.
Martin Perez hasn’t been great. He has a 4.67 ERA this season. Batters are hitting .302/.354/.465 against him, so we should score.
Merrifield has been moved up to the second spot in the order. Jansen DHes.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RANGERS
|George Springer - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Danny Jansen - DH
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Martin Perez - LHP
