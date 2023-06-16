Game #71 GameThread: Jays @ Rangers

The start of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Shi Davidi had some injury updates:

Blue Jays updates via John Schneider:

▶️Alek Manoah is likely to throw another sim game after going five IP/~75 pitches yesterday. "Everything that we were talking about in terms of delivery and stuff was, was good."

▶️Zach Pop in a rehab game at low-A Dunedin tomorrow ... — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 16, 2023

▶️Hyun Jin Ryu threw one inning of live BP, felt good

▶️Chad Green throwing a 'pen tomorrow — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 16, 2023

And I’m sure you’ve seen the news that Spencer Horwitz has been called up. And Cimber is back too. Hatch and Lukes are back in Buffalo.

We get a Kevin Gausman start, which generally means the team isn’t going to score much, but it also means our starter will go deep.

Martin Perez hasn’t been great. He has a 4.67 ERA this season. Batters are hitting .302/.354/.465 against him, so we should score.

Merrifield has been moved up to the second spot in the order. Jansen DHes.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RANGERS George Springer - RF Marcus Semien - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Jung - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jonah Heim - C Danny Jansen - DH Mitch Garver - DH Daulton Varsho - CF Travis Jankowski - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Leody Taveras - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Martin Perez - LHP

Poll Will we see Horwitz this series? Yes, he’ll get a start.

Yes, he’ll pitch hit.

Yes, he’ll be a late inning defensive replacement.

No we don’t use our bench. vote view results 0% Yes, he’ll get a start. (0 votes)

0% Yes, he’ll pitch hit. (0 votes)

0% Yes, he’ll be a late inning defensive replacement. (0 votes)

0% No we don’t use our bench. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Jays’ runs is 4 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 0% Over (0 votes)

0% Under (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now