Game #71 GameThread: Jays @ Rangers

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The start of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Shi Davidi had some injury updates:

And I’m sure you’ve seen the news that Spencer Horwitz has been called up. And Cimber is back too. Hatch and Lukes are back in Buffalo.

We get a Kevin Gausman start, which generally means the team isn’t going to score much, but it also means our starter will go deep.

Martin Perez hasn’t been great. He has a 4.67 ERA this season. Batters are hitting .302/.354/.465 against him, so we should score.

Merrifield has been moved up to the second spot in the order. Jansen DHes.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - RF Marcus Semien - 2B
Whit Merrifield - LF Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Jung - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Jonah Heim - C
Danny Jansen - DH Mitch Garver - DH
Daulton Varsho - CF Travis Jankowski - LF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Leody Taveras - CF
Kevin Gausman - RHP Martin Perez - LHP

Poll

Will we see Horwitz this series?

    Yes, he’ll get a start.
    Yes, he’ll pitch hit.
    Yes, he’ll be a late inning defensive replacement.
    No we don’t use our bench.
Poll

If the over/under on Jays’ runs is 4 I’d take the

    Over
    Under
Poll

If the over/under on Gausman’s strikeouts is 8 I’d take the

    Over
    Under
