Jays Get 3 Hits, And Beat Rangers

Blue Jays 2 Rangers 1

That was pretty much your basic Kevin Gausman start. John took him out after just six innings (94 pitches), but he allowed just 4 hits, 1 earned (a Leody Taveras home run), 2 walks and just 4 strikeouts (getting the under on our poll).

And we only scored 2 runs for him, which is the most Gausman-like part of the game.

Our Jays only managed 3 hits. Luckily, one was a Danny Jansen two-run home run in the fifth. The other two hits were a Whit Merrifield single and a Bo Bichette double. We also had 2 walks.

The bullpen did a great job too:

Erik Swanson gave up a hit and had a strikeout in his inning.

Tim Mayza started the eighth. He got a ground out and then was helped out by a great play from Daulton Varsho (who, for that inning, moved from center field to left, with Kevin Keirmaier coming in to play center). On a grounder just over Matt Chapman (it went off his glove). Varsho ran at it hard and made a great throw to second. Cavan Biggio made a nice tag on Nathaniel Lowe. A walk to Adolis Garcia prompted John to bring in Jordan Romano.

Romano got Josh Jung to strike out on three pitches. He started the ninth with two strikeouts (as much as Mitch Graver hit one a mile, just on the foul side of the left field pole). A ground out (nice play by Bo) got him his 20th save (with 3 blown saves).

Jays of the Day: Romano (.262 WPA), Gausman (.229), Jansen (.208) and Swanson (.106). Give Varsho’s arm an honourable mention. He also made a great catch in the first inning.

The Other Award: Kirk (-.140, for an 0 for 4), but then he called a good game, helping our staff keep the Rangers to the 1 run. So maybe I should let him off the hook.

Tomorrow we have a 4:00 Eastern start. It is a bullpen day. I’m not sure who the ‘starter’ will be, but it will be John Wholestaff pitching. Dane Dunning (5-1, 2.76). If you get Craig Calcaterra’s Cup of Coffee newsletter (and you should), you’ll know that Dane had a movie career in the 1950s before it all went wrong.