Game #72 GameThread: Jays @ Rangers

Game two of three against the Rangers.

Today we have Trevor Richards ‘starting’. I can’t imagine they will get more than three innings from him. And then it is the rest of the gang. I’d think Nate Pearson could give them a couple of innings. Bowden Francis and Mitch White could give us more than an inning as well, all going well.

Dane Dunning starts for the Rangers. He’s having a very good season.

No Spencer Horwitz in the lineup today. It does bug me that we call these guys up and then sit them on the bench. After a few weeks, we decide they ain’t cutting it, and we call up the next guy to grow old on the bench. GIVE THE MAN SOME AT-BATS.

I wonder if it is as annoying for the front office. “Hey, try this guy.” And then their manager says, “No, I’d rather go with the guys who aren’t hitting”.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RANGERS George Springer - RF Marcus Semien - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Adolis Garcia - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Josh Jung - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jonah Heim - C Danny Jansen - C Robbie Grossman - DH Cavan Biggio - 1B Ezequiel Duran - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Leody Taveras - CF Trevor Richards - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

Poll If the over/under for outs for Richards is 7 I’ll take the Over

Under vote view results 76% Over (10 votes)

23% Under (3 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Jansen homer again today? Of course.

Sorry no. vote view results 66% Of course. (10 votes)

33% Sorry no. (5 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now