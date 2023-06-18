Game #73 Preview: Bassitt vs Gray

The Blue Jays wrap up their series in Texas, looking to win today’s game and take three game set over the Rangers. Today’s game is set for a 2:35 ET start.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Chris Bassitt goes for the Jays, making his 15th start of the season with his new club. Through 85 innings, he is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA, having wild splits between exceptionally dominant and very hittable. His last outing was of the very hittable variety, as he allowed 8 runs on 11 hits over 3 innings against the Orioles. He has now had starts this season in which he allowed 6 runs, 7 runs, 8 runs and 9 runs. But he also has five starts where he has thrown at least 6.1 shutout innings. So hopefully we get the good Bassitt today.

Rangers’ Starter

The Rangers rescued the talented Jon Gray from the horrible pitching confines of Colorado prior to last year, and he rewarded them with a 3.96 ERA over 127.1 innings. So far this year, things are going exceptionally well for him, as he has a 2.32 ERA over 73.2 innings so far. Gray isn’t finding success through his previous ability to generate strikeouts though, as his 7.70 K/9 rate is easily his worst (non-Covid) season. But he’s finding success outside of Colorado, something I think most people expected.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Horwitz!!!!! No Chappy though.

Rangers’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

J.D. Davis and LaMonte Wade both hit a home run and drove in 5 runs for the Giants, so I’m calling them the co-winners of the Monster Bat award. Their combined efforts helped the Giants to the 15-0 shutout win over the Dodgers.

Zach Remillard had a big single in the top of the 7th inning, a game tying single in the top of the 9th, and a go ahead single in the top of the 11th to give himself the WPA King trophy. In total, those 3 hits helped add up to a WPA of .745, and his big day earned his White Sox the 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Blake Snell threw 6 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits and 3 walks while striking out 12 to earn the Pitcher of the Day honours. He also got the win, as his Padres beat his old friends the Rays by a score of 2-0.

Find the Link

Find the link between Jon Gray and Darryl Kile.

