Father’s Day GameThread: Horwitz Starts

Happy Father’s Day. Call your Dad. Have a good day fellow Dads.
Dad Chris Bassitt gets the start, hoping for a bounce-back game.
Spencer Horwitz starts, DHing, and hitting eight. Yay. Chapman gets a day off. Days off are needed things on occasion. Santiago Espinal plays third.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RANGERS
|George Springer - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Mitch Garver - C
|Spencer Horwitz - DH
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
Poll
Will Spencer Horwitz get his first hit today?
Yes
No
Poll
Will Vlad get a hit?
Yes
No
Poll
Bassitt will pitch into the
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
