Father’s Day GameThread: Horwitz Starts

By Tom Dakers
MLB: MAR 03 Spring Training - Rays at Blue Jays Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Father’s Day. Call your Dad. Have a good day fellow Dads.

Dad Chris Bassitt gets the start, hoping for a bounce-back game.

Spencer Horwitz starts, DHing, and hitting eight. Yay. Chapman gets a day off. Days off are needed things on occasion. Santiago Espinal plays third.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - RF Marcus Semien - 2B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Daulton Varsho - LF Josh Jung - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Jonah Heim - DH
Santiago Espinal - 3B Mitch Garver - C
Spencer Horwitz - DH Ezequiel Duran - LF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Leody Taveras - CF
Chris Bassitt - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Poll

Will Spencer Horwitz get his first hit today?

view results
  • 88%
    Yes
    (72 votes)
  • 11%
    No
    (9 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Vlad get a hit?

view results
  • 72%
    Yes
    (54 votes)
  • 27%
    No
    (20 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 10%
    5th
    (8 votes)
  • 39%
    6th
    (29 votes)
  • 37%
    7th
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    8th
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    9th
    (5 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

