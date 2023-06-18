Father’s Day GameThread: Horwitz Starts

Happy Father’s Day. Call your Dad. Have a good day fellow Dads.

Dad Chris Bassitt gets the start, hoping for a bounce-back game.

Spencer Horwitz starts, DHing, and hitting eight. Yay. Chapman gets a day off. Days off are needed things on occasion. Santiago Espinal plays third.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RANGERS George Springer - RF Marcus Semien - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Josh Jung - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Jonah Heim - DH Santiago Espinal - 3B Mitch Garver - C Spencer Horwitz - DH Ezequiel Duran - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Leody Taveras - CF Chris Bassitt - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

