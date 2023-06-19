Jays Roster Moves: Kirk to IL

So the Jays have made some roster moves:

Alejandro Kirk goes on the IL (how long before I stop typing DL?) with a hand laceration (fancy word for cut). No word on how long he’ll be out, but if there is no broken bones, it shouldn’t be much longer than 10 days.

Tyler Heineman has been called up. Heineman played in 6 games while Jansen was on the IL, hitting .300/.462/.400 in 13 PA. Small size be damned, he’s the next coming of Johnny Bench. Career he has a .214 BA.

Bowden Francis was sent back to Buffalo/

Trent Thronton gets the callup, and looks like a move to get a fresh arm in the pen. Trent pitched in 18 games, 23.2 innings for Buffalo. He has a 3.04 ERA with 21 hits, 4 home runs. 14 walks and 22 strikeouts. 4 home runs in 23 innings seems a bunch. I bet you forgot he was in the system.

Trent has pitched in 104 games, 35 starts in parts of 4 seasons with the Jays. In 255 games, he has a 4.84 ERA. Career batters have hit .266/.334/.456 against him.

Today’s lineup. A couple of former Jays are in the Marlins lineup Jon Berti and Jonathan Davis. On the Jays' side Spencer Horwitz DHes again and bats fifth. Varsho is hitting second. Cavan Biggio plays second base.

Weirdly, game time is 6:40 tonight.