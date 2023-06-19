 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #74 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

By Tom Dakers
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

We a nearing the halfway point of the season. It would be nice to reach it on a bit of a winning streak, but that doesn’t seem the way it is going to go.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARLINS
George Springer - RF Luis Arraez - 2B
Daulton Varsho - LF Jorge Soler - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Bryan De La Cruz - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jesus Sanchez - RF
Spencer Horwitz - DH Garrett Cooper - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Joey Wendle - SS
Danny Jansen - C Jon Berti - 3B
Cavan Biggio - 2B Jacob Stallings - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jonathan Davis - CF
Jose Berrios - RHP Bryan Hoeing - RHP

Poll

Will Horwitz get another hit tonight?

view results
  • 84%
    Yes
    (27 votes)
  • 15%
    No
    (5 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will we see Trent Thronton on the mound this series?

view results
  • 88%
    Yes
    (31 votes)
  • 11%
    No
    (4 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will we get a Quality Start from Berrios?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes
    (22 votes)
  • 37%
    No
    (13 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

