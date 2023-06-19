Game #74 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

We a nearing the halfway point of the season. It would be nice to reach it on a bit of a winning streak, but that doesn’t seem the way it is going to go.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|MARLINS
|George Springer - RF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Jorge Soler - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Bryan De La Cruz - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Jesus Sanchez - RF
|Spencer Horwitz - DH
|Garrett Cooper - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Joey Wendle - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Jon Berti - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jacob Stallings - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jonathan Davis - CF
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Bryan Hoeing - RHP
Poll
Will Horwitz get another hit tonight?
-
84%
Yes
-
15%
No
Poll
Will we see Trent Thronton on the mound this series?
-
88%
Yes
-
11%
No
Poll
Will we get a Quality Start from Berrios?
-
62%
Yes
-
37%
No
