Game #58 GameThread: Jays @ Mets

I enjoyed three days in Banff and Canmore, Alberta. Banff is one of my favourite places to visit. I did a 50 k bike ride on the closed-for-cars Bow Valley Parkway. Very hilly and, of course, at a high altitude, but I didn’t have too much trouble, and finished strong, so I’m feeling good about my MS Ride. I have three weeks to continue to get ready for it.

I didn’t watch much of the games of the last few days, but I did see Anthony Bass get booed. I’m ok with that. He hasn’t done much to make me like him this year. I tend to think that, by the time you are an adult, you’ve likely met enough people that differ from you that you can see most are just trying to live a happy, successful life and that they aren’t harming you just by being different.

Bass’s apology didn’t seem all that sincere. He read what he was told to read. Unlike Yunel Escobar, the team was smart enough not to have him take questions. I’m sure he would have buried himself if he had taken questions.

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Mets. He hasn’t been great in his five starts this year, 4.80 ERA in 30 innings. But he’s held batters to a .237/.273/439 batting line.

Chris Bassitt has a 3.80 ERA in 11 starts this season. Batters are hitting .208/.301/.398 against him. His wife is in labour as I write this, so Chris will fly back to Toronto as soon as possible after he comes out of the game. I hope it makes it for the birth.

Unfortunately for Chris, it appears the game will start late. There are thunderstorms in New York.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS METS George Springer - RF Brandon Nimmo - CF Bo Bichette - SS Francisco Lindor - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jeff McNeil - 2B Brandon Belt - DH Pete Alonso - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Brett Baty - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Starling Marte - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Mark Vientos - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Mark Canha - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Francisco Alvarez - C Chris Bassitt - RHP Justin Verlander - RHP

Poll Who will pitch deeper into the game? Verlander

Bassitt vote view results 0% Verlander (0 votes)

0% Bassitt (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays will win how many games this series? Three

Two

One

Zero vote view results 0% Three (0 votes)

0% Two (0 votes)

0% One (0 votes)

0% Zero (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now