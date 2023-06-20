Game #75 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

Game two against the Marlins. I don’t have high hopes.
There are a couple of bits of Jays injury news:
Brandon Belt (hamstring) ran bases and told me "felt great. No pain, or discomfort, just bit tightness that needs to be stretched out" He's also been hitting off velo machine..felt discomfort first couple days, but now normal.— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 20, 2023
"As far as playing, it's not going to be an issue"
Addison Barger is back off the IL, which is nice to see.
ROSTER MOVE: Welcome Back, Addison!— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 20, 2023
He’s officially activated off the IL. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/wVdn9pdP5E
Spencer Horwitz plays again. Nice to see.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|MARLINS
|George Springer - RF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Jorge Soler - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Bryan De La Cruz - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Garrett Cooper - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jon Berti - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Nick Fortes - C
|Spencer Horwitz - DH
|Garrett Hampson - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jacob Amaya - SS
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Eury Perez - RHP
Poll
Can the Jays keep this to a one position game today?
-
56%
Yes
-
43%
No
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’d take the
-
68%
Over
-
31%
Under
Poll
Who will get the Jays first hit with RISP tonight?
-
2%
Springer
-
5%
Merrifield
-
35%
Bichette
-
5%
Guerrero
-
0%
Varsho
-
0%
Chapman
-
5%
Jansen
-
5%
Horwitz
-
2%
Kiermaier
-
35%
No one00
