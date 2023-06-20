 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #75 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Miami Marlins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Game two against the Marlins. I don’t have high hopes.

There are a couple of bits of Jays injury news:

Addison Barger is back off the IL, which is nice to see.

Spencer Horwitz plays again. Nice to see.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARLINS
George Springer - RF Luis Arraez - 2B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Jorge Soler - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Bryan De La Cruz - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Garrett Cooper - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Jon Berti - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Nick Fortes - C
Spencer Horwitz - DH Garrett Hampson - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jacob Amaya - SS
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Eury Perez - RHP

Poll

Can the Jays keep this to a one position game today?

view results
  • 56%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 43%
    No
    (13 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’d take the

view results
  • 68%
    Over
    (24 votes)
  • 31%
    Under
    (11 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will get the Jays first hit with RISP tonight?

view results
  • 2%
    Springer
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    Merrifield
    (2 votes)
  • 35%
    Bichette
    (12 votes)
  • 5%
    Guerrero
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Varsho
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chapman
    (0 votes)
  • 5%
    Jansen
    (2 votes)
  • 5%
    Horwitz
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Kiermaier
    (1 vote)
  • 35%
    No one00
    (12 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...