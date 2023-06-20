Game #75 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

Game two against the Marlins. I don’t have high hopes.

There are a couple of bits of Jays injury news:

Brandon Belt (hamstring) ran bases and told me "felt great. No pain, or discomfort, just bit tightness that needs to be stretched out" He's also been hitting off velo machine..felt discomfort first couple days, but now normal.



"As far as playing, it's not going to be an issue" — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 20, 2023

Addison Barger is back off the IL, which is nice to see.

ROSTER MOVE: Welcome Back, Addison!



He’s officially activated off the IL. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/wVdn9pdP5E — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 20, 2023

Spencer Horwitz plays again. Nice to see.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS MARLINS George Springer - RF Luis Arraez - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Jorge Soler - RF Bo Bichette - SS Bryan De La Cruz - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yuli Gurriel - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Garrett Cooper - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Jon Berti - 3B Danny Jansen - C Nick Fortes - C Spencer Horwitz - DH Garrett Hampson - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jacob Amaya - SS Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Eury Perez - RHP

Poll Can the Jays keep this to a one position game today? Yes

No vote view results 56% Yes (17 votes)

43% No (13 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 68% Over (24 votes)

31% Under (11 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now