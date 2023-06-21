 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Roster Move: Belt Back, Horwitz Down

By Tom Dakers
Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Brandon Belt is back from the IL.

Belt, if you ignore April, has been our best batter. Since May 1st, he’s been hitting .323/.452/.527.

Unfortunately, for Belt to return, Spencer Horwitz has to head back to Buffalo. Horwitz played in three games, getting 10 PA, with a .250/.400/.250 line. It was good to get to see him, but with Belt, there is no place for him on the team.

If you missed it, the White Sox beat the Rangers on a run scored on a catcher’s interference call. The call on the field was out, but the replay people decided that it was interference even though the catcher gave him a clear lane to the plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy complained and was ejected (ejected from a game already over?).

No one understands the rule. Here is the plate:

Belt’s back in the lineup, hitting third. The bottom of the order looks extremely weak.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARLINS
George Springer - RF Luis Arraez - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Jorge Soler - DH
Brandon Belt - DH Bryan De La Cruz - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jesus Sanchez - RF
Whit Merrifield - LF Garrett Cooper - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Joey Wendle - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Jonathan Davis - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jacob Stallings - C
Tyler Heineman - C Garrett Hampson - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Sandy Alcantara - RHP

