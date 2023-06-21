Jays Roster Move: Belt Back, Horwitz Down

Brandon Belt is back from the IL.

Belt, if you ignore April, has been our best batter. Since May 1st, he’s been hitting .323/.452/.527.

Unfortunately, for Belt to return, Spencer Horwitz has to head back to Buffalo. Horwitz played in three games, getting 10 PA, with a .250/.400/.250 line. It was good to get to see him, but with Belt, there is no place for him on the team.

If you missed it, the White Sox beat the Rangers on a run scored on a catcher’s interference call. The call on the field was out, but the replay people decided that it was interference even though the catcher gave him a clear lane to the plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy complained and was ejected (ejected from a game already over?).

No one understands the rule. Here is the plate:

The White Sox take the lead after it's ruled -- after review -- that Rangers catcher Jonah Heim didn't give Elvis Andrus a lane to home plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected.



Even the NBC Sports Chicago crew -- Jason Benetti & Steve Stone -- couldn't believe the ruling. pic.twitter.com/eRAoqFqoZU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2023

Belt’s back in the lineup, hitting third. The bottom of the order looks extremely weak.