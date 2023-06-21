 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #76 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Miami Marlins

It is an early game, an even earlier game for those of us in the west. But it works well for me, I have something this afternoon, and it should work out perfectly.

So Brandon Belt is back.

I’m sorry that it cost Spencer Horwitz MLB money. There isn’t a place for both of them on the team.

Alek Manoah will throw in a simulated game again today, and, all goes well, he will pitch in a minor league game next week.

With the Jays having a couple of days off in the next week, they will be going with a four-man rotation for the next few days. Against Oakland, the starters will be:

  • Friday: Chris Bassitt
  • Saturday: Jose Berrios
  • Sunday: Yusei Kikuchi

Today’s Lineup. Belt is back hitting third.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS MARLINS
George Springer - RF Luis Arraez - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Jorge Soler - DH
Brandon Belt - DH Bryan De La Cruz - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jesus Sanchez - RF
Whit Merrifield - LF Garrett Cooper - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Joey Wendle - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Jonathan Davis - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jacob Stallings - C
Tyler Heineman - C Garrett Hampson - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Sandy Alcantara - RHP

Poll

Will the Jays score for Gausman today, say an over/under of 4 runs. I’d take the

This poll is closed

  • 38%
    Over
    (12 votes)
  • 61%
    Under
    (19 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Vlad get a hit today?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (34 votes)
  • 15%
    No
    (6 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the 6-9 spots produce any runs or RBIs?

This poll is closed

  • 80%
    Yes
    (25 votes)
  • 19%
    No
    (6 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

