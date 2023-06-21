Game #76 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

It is an early game, an even earlier game for those of us in the west. But it works well for me, I have something this afternoon, and it should work out perfectly.
So Brandon Belt is back.
I’m sorry that it cost Spencer Horwitz MLB money. There isn’t a place for both of them on the team.
Alek Manoah will throw in a simulated game again today, and, all goes well, he will pitch in a minor league game next week.
With the Jays having a couple of days off in the next week, they will be going with a four-man rotation for the next few days. Against Oakland, the starters will be:
- Friday: Chris Bassitt
- Saturday: Jose Berrios
- Sunday: Yusei Kikuchi
Today’s Lineup. Belt is back hitting third.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|MARLINS
|George Springer - RF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Jorge Soler - DH
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Bryan De La Cruz - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Jesus Sanchez - RF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Garrett Cooper - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Joey Wendle - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Jonathan Davis - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jacob Stallings - C
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Garrett Hampson - 3B
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Sandy Alcantara - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays score for Gausman today, say an over/under of 4 runs. I’d take the
This poll is closed
-
38%
Over
-
61%
Under
Poll
Will Vlad get a hit today?
-
85%
Yes
-
15%
No
Poll
Will the 6-9 spots produce any runs or RBIs?
This poll is closed
-
80%
Yes
-
19%
No
