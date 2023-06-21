Game #76 GameThread: Jays @ Marlins

It is an early game, an even earlier game for those of us in the west. But it works well for me, I have something this afternoon, and it should work out perfectly.

So Brandon Belt is back.

I’m sorry that it cost Spencer Horwitz MLB money. There isn’t a place for both of them on the team.

Alek Manoah will throw in a simulated game again today, and, all goes well, he will pitch in a minor league game next week.

With the Jays having a couple of days off in the next week, they will be going with a four-man rotation for the next few days. Against Oakland, the starters will be:

Friday: Chris Bassitt

Saturday: Jose Berrios

Sunday: Yusei Kikuchi

Today’s Lineup. Belt is back hitting third.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS MARLINS George Springer - RF Luis Arraez - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Jorge Soler - DH Brandon Belt - DH Bryan De La Cruz - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jesus Sanchez - RF Whit Merrifield - LF Garrett Cooper - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Joey Wendle - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Jonathan Davis - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jacob Stallings - C Tyler Heineman - C Garrett Hampson - 3B Kevin Gausman - RHP Sandy Alcantara - RHP

Poll Will Vlad get a hit today?

