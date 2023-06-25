 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Around The Nest Episode 5: Orelvis Martinez’s Turnaround

Updates about the Blue Jays prospects in Dunedin, Vancouver, and New Hampshire

By Minor Leaguer
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Orelvis Martinez (2) at bat during the spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays on March 13, 2023, at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL.
Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Orelvis Martinez (2) at bat during the spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays on March 13, 2023, at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL.
Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Host Tyler Zickel (Canadians) is joined by the wonderfully mustachioed rookie Chris Valentine (Dunedin Blue Jays) and the reliable veteran Bob Lipman (Fisher Cats) to talk about the state of the Blue Jays minor leagues.

Chris nominates Ryan McCarty as the D-Jays’ hitter of the month and updates us on Rafael Ohashi’s return to form, Alex Amalfi’s new curveball, Irv Carter’s phenomenal changeup, and tells us that Brandon Barriera is throwing bullpens and is feeling good. Tyler’s first-half champion Vancouver Canadians love Ian Churchill both on and off the field, Gabby Martinez needs to work on his two-strike approach, Dasan Brown’s bat has warmed up with the weather, and Adam Macko (the return for Teoscar Hernández) had his best start since joining the Toronto organization. Finally, Bob makes his 2023 Around The Nest debut by recapping a heartbreaking 14-inning Fisher Cats loss on a balkoff and he tells us to ignore T.J. Brock’s ERA because he has been lights out. We end the show with Bob telling us about Orelvis Martinez’s amazing turnaround including improvements to his plate discipline and situational awareness.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...