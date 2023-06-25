Around The Nest Episode 5: Orelvis Martinez’s Turnaround

Host Tyler Zickel (Canadians) is joined by the wonderfully mustachioed rookie Chris Valentine (Dunedin Blue Jays) and the reliable veteran Bob Lipman (Fisher Cats) to talk about the state of the Blue Jays minor leagues.

Chris nominates Ryan McCarty as the D-Jays’ hitter of the month and updates us on Rafael Ohashi’s return to form, Alex Amalfi’s new curveball, Irv Carter’s phenomenal changeup, and tells us that Brandon Barriera is throwing bullpens and is feeling good. Tyler’s first-half champion Vancouver Canadians love Ian Churchill both on and off the field, Gabby Martinez needs to work on his two-strike approach, Dasan Brown’s bat has warmed up with the weather, and Adam Macko (the return for Teoscar Hernández) had his best start since joining the Toronto organization. Finally, Bob makes his 2023 Around The Nest debut by recapping a heartbreaking 14-inning Fisher Cats loss on a balkoff and he tells us to ignore T.J. Brock’s ERA because he has been lights out. We end the show with Bob telling us about Orelvis Martinez’s amazing turnaround including improvements to his plate discipline and situational awareness.