Blue Jays mid-term report card: Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette's season is much the opposite of last year's. Last year, at about this point, Bo was hitting .255/.298/.423.
This year:
|Age
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|25
|78
|348
|333
|41
|106
|19
|1
|14
|47
|3
|3
|14
|59
|.318
|.348
|.508
|.855
|137
|169
|7
|1
Generated 6/27/2023.
Of course, last year, he had a tremendous September, which brought his season numbers in line with this season's. It brought to mind a question I've long had about baseball. Would you rather have a player whose numbers are good all season, consistent? Or would you rather have a player whose numbers end up about the same but who gets there by being average all season and then has one fantastic month?
Anyway, by month, Bo's numbers:
- April: .317/.354/.508.
- May: .350/.386/.542.
- June: .280/.287/.462.
A bit of a drop-off in June. He's only had one walk this month. He's had just one walk in his last 27 games, for a walk rate of 0.9%. Before that, he had a walk rate of 5.6% (right at his career average). It's tough to hit great when pitchers know you aren't going to take a walk. It will turn around.
His strikeout % is also down, 17.0 from 22.2.
This year he's hitting a lot more line drives than last year, 28.5% from 20.4%. His hard contact rate is up slightly (37.6% from 34.9).
With RISP he’s doing very well: .319/.347/.565.
His defense has improved dramatically, by the eye test and by numbers. His UZR/150 is 6.2, and last year -27.6. Outs above average still judge him as slightly below average (-2, last year was -7). He's making slightly fewer errors, but mostly he's making more plays.
Anyway, let's have the poll:
Poll
For the first half, I’d give Bo Bichette an
-
81%
A
-
11%
B+
-
2%
B
-
2%
B-
-
1%
C+
-
0%
C
-
0%
C-
-
0%
D+
-
0%
D
-
0%
D-
-
1%
F
