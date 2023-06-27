Blue Jays mid-term report card: Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette's season is much the opposite of last year's. Last year, at about this point, Bo was hitting .255/.298/.423.

This year:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP 25 78 348 333 41 106 19 1 14 47 3 3 14 59 .318 .348 .508 .855 137 169 7 1 View Original Table

Of course, last year, he had a tremendous September, which brought his season numbers in line with this season's. It brought to mind a question I've long had about baseball. Would you rather have a player whose numbers are good all season, consistent? Or would you rather have a player whose numbers end up about the same but who gets there by being average all season and then has one fantastic month?

Anyway, by month, Bo's numbers:

April: .317/.354/.508.

May: .350/.386/.542.

June: .280/.287/.462.

A bit of a drop-off in June. He's only had one walk this month. He's had just one walk in his last 27 games, for a walk rate of 0.9%. Before that, he had a walk rate of 5.6% (right at his career average). It's tough to hit great when pitchers know you aren't going to take a walk. It will turn around.

His strikeout % is also down, 17.0 from 22.2.

This year he's hitting a lot more line drives than last year, 28.5% from 20.4%. His hard contact rate is up slightly (37.6% from 34.9).

With RISP he’s doing very well: .319/.347/.565.

His defense has improved dramatically, by the eye test and by numbers. His UZR/150 is 6.2, and last year -27.6. Outs above average still judge him as slightly below average (-2, last year was -7). He's making slightly fewer errors, but mostly he's making more plays.

Anyway, let's have the poll: