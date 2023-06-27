 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manoah Shelled In Florida

By Tom Dakers
Houston Astros v. Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Stuff we didn’t want to hear.

Alek Manoah only pitched 2.2 innings, giving up 10 hits, 11 earned, with 2 walks, 2 home runs, with 3 strikeouts.

I don’t have to tell you that he was playing against young players (mostly teenagers, rookie league players. Guys who have been professional players for a very short time.

This was his first time in a real game since being sent out. He’s been throwing simulated games up until now. And we were told good things. But....It may be a little while before we see him again in a Blue Jays uniform.

Really, all we can do is hope things go better from here.

Yosver Zulueta is going to the Futures Game.

He has a 4.34 ERA in 37.1 innings, with 31 walks and 42 strikeouts in Buffalo.

