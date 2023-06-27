Manoah Shelled In Florida

Stuff we didn’t want to hear.

Alek Manoah only pitched 2.2 innings, giving up 10 hits, 11 earned, with 2 walks, 2 home runs, with 3 strikeouts.

I don’t have to tell you that he was playing against young players (mostly teenagers, rookie league players. Guys who have been professional players for a very short time.

This was his first time in a real game since being sent out. He’s been throwing simulated games up until now. And we were told good things. But....It may be a little while before we see him again in a Blue Jays uniform.

Really, all we can do is hope things go better from here.

Talked to a couple people who had eyes on Alek Manoah’s Florida Complex League outing today and there’s not much positive to report that would say ignore the ugly line. Wasn’t great.

We may still be at ground zero.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 27, 2023

Yosver Zulueta is going to the Futures Game.

He has a 4.34 ERA in 37.1 innings, with 31 walks and 42 strikeouts in Buffalo.