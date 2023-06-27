 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #80 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

The Giants come to town for three games.

Tomorrow the plan is for a bullpen day.

There is a bit of injury news:

  • Yimi Garcia’s knee is feeling better, they would prefer not to use him tonight, but won’t be going on the IL.
  • Alejandro Kirk should be back on Thursday. He caught, hit and threw and all went well.
  • Tyler Heineman is fine and could play tonight if needed.
  • Zach Pop is to pitch Wednesday in his rehab assignment.

And there is a visitor today:

Brandon Belt is a lot of fun:

And:

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

GIANTS BLUE JAYS
LaMonte Wade - 1B George Springer - RF
Joc Pederson - DH Bo Bichette - SS
J.D. Davis - 3B Brandon Belt - DH
Michael Conforto - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Blake Sabol - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Thairo Estrada - 2B Daulton Varsho - CF
Patrick Bailey - C Whit Merrifield - LF
Brandon Crawford - SS Danny Jansen - C
Luis Matos - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B
Alex Wood - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

