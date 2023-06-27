Game #80 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

The Giants come to town for three games.

Tomorrow the plan is for a bullpen day.

There is a bit of injury news:

Yimi Garcia’s knee is feeling better, they would prefer not to use him tonight, but won’t be going on the IL.

Alejandro Kirk should be back on Thursday. He caught, hit and threw and all went well.

Tyler Heineman is fine and could play tonight if needed.

Zach Pop is to pitch Wednesday in his rehab assignment.

And there is a visitor today:

The parrot paid a visit



Welcome home, @Encadwin! pic.twitter.com/rRoWDFgNya — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2023

Brandon Belt is a lot of fun:

Belt was asked about B-Craw taking over his old locker at Oracle Park pic.twitter.com/d9tFtmdVl0 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 27, 2023

And:

#BlueJays Brandon Belt on his off day:



“I actually went fishing yesterday. I caught all the Bass in the lake. I set records. I’m banned from Lake Simcoe now.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 27, 2023

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups GIANTS BLUE JAYS LaMonte Wade - 1B George Springer - RF Joc Pederson - DH Bo Bichette - SS J.D. Davis - 3B Brandon Belt - DH Michael Conforto - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Blake Sabol - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Daulton Varsho - CF Patrick Bailey - C Whit Merrifield - LF Brandon Crawford - SS Danny Jansen - C Luis Matos - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Alex Wood - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

