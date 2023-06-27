Game #80 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

The Giants come to town for three games.
Tomorrow the plan is for a bullpen day.
There is a bit of injury news:
- Yimi Garcia’s knee is feeling better, they would prefer not to use him tonight, but won’t be going on the IL.
- Alejandro Kirk should be back on Thursday. He caught, hit and threw and all went well.
- Tyler Heineman is fine and could play tonight if needed.
- Zach Pop is to pitch Wednesday in his rehab assignment.
And there is a visitor today:
The parrot paid a visit— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2023
Welcome home, @Encadwin! pic.twitter.com/rRoWDFgNya
Brandon Belt is a lot of fun:
Belt was asked about B-Craw taking over his old locker at Oracle Park pic.twitter.com/d9tFtmdVl0— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 27, 2023
And:
#BlueJays Brandon Belt on his off day:— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 27, 2023
“I actually went fishing yesterday. I caught all the Bass in the lake. I set records. I’m banned from Lake Simcoe now.”
Tonight’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|GIANTS
|BLUE JAYS
|LaMonte Wade - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Joc Pederson - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|J.D. Davis - 3B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Michael Conforto - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Blake Sabol - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Thairo Estrada - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Patrick Bailey - C
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Brandon Crawford - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Luis Matos - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Alex Wood - LHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will Brandon Belt get a hit off his old team today?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
Gausman will pitch into the
-
0%
5th
-
0%
6th
-
0%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
Which group will get the most hits tonight?
-
0%
Outfielders
-
0%
2B, SS, 3B
-
0%
1B, C, DH
