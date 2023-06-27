Jays Get Shutout

Giants 3 Blue Jays 0 .

That was a frustrating game. I seem to type that a lot this year. We struck out 17 times. 17!

It’s just the second time we’ve been shutout this season. I thought it would have been much more.

There were 30 strikeouts, helped by an umpire who thought anything that didn’t bounce more than twice on the way to the plate was a strike.

The good part? Kevin Gausman was so good. 6 innings, 3 hits, 1 walk and 12 strikeouts. He got 18 outs, and 12 of them were strikeouts.

One of those 12 strikeouts was the 1500th of his career. He’s up to 1505.

Other than that, it was all pretty bad.

We got a good catch from Whit Merrifield up near the wall in left, and George Springer made a great diving catch coming in on a ball.

We did get 8 hits, including 5 doubles (two of those doubles clanked off the glove of Giants right fielder Michael Conforto) . Three of the hits were off Bo Bichette’s bat.

So we had runners in scoring position a number of times but went 1 for 12 in those spots (and of course, the 1 was a single that didn’t score the run).

Man, there were a lot of just awful strike calls against the Jays and many of them at just the wrong time. But there were times we just needed contact and couldn’t get it. We had 14 strikeouts on the day.

The Jays only had 2 innings where they didn’t have base runners.

Out of our pen:

Nate Pearson got 4 outs, giving up just a single to start the eighth.

Erik Swanson got us out of the eighth but gave up a walk, single and 2-run double in the ninth.

Mitch White got the last out of the ninth.

Jays of the Day: Gausman (.168 WPA) and Bo (.115).

The Other Award: Vlad (-.222 for an 0 for 4, 1 k), Jansen (-.178, 0 for 3. all strikeouts), Biggio (-.132 0 for 3, 2 k), Belt (-.094, 1 for 4, 2 k).

Tomorrow is a bullpen game.