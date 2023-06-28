Giants 1 at Blue Jays 6

After being shutout last night and squandering a golden opportunity to get on the board in the 1st inning last night, the Jays made sure not to repeat the ignominity in jumping all over Logan Webb:

George Springer lead off by driving a double down the line in right, almost immediately cashed on a line drive single from Bo Bichette

Bichette in turned scored on a double by Brandon Belt driven to the fence

After a couple outs that looked like Webb would limit the damage to 2-0, Varsho grounded a double down the line to cash belt, followed by White Merrfield blooping another and in turn scoring when Danny Jansen smashed a gliner through the infield to left for a 5-0 lead that would be ultimately be more than enough.

Frankly, after that the bats didn’t do very much in going dormant over the middle innings, recording just a pair of singles from the 2nd to the 6th to keep the Giants on the fringes of striking range. They finally showed a bit of life in the 7th against old friend Ross Stripling, with Biggio driving a double to left-centre and scoring quickly on an ensuing single. Vlad and Chapman reached leading off the 8th but in an unpleasant flashback to last night were stranded.

On the pitching side, Trevor Richards provided yet another great outing as the opener to a bullpen game. The change up was once again dominant as he piled up swinging strikes en route to 5 strikeouts over 3 shutout innings with just a single hit allowed.

Bowden Francis followed, and pitched reasonably well but not as good as his line would suggest (4 IP, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts with no free passes). He gave up a bunch of really hard contact right off the bat, with three balls at 104 MPH. The first was torched off the wall so hard it only went for a single, the next two smashed on the ground right at defenders with the first doubling up the runner.

That pattern continued as Austin Slater led off the 5th with a solo home run to centre, the lone blemish on the pitching staff tonight. There was another hard hit grounder to end the inning, and a hard hit leadoff double in the 7th. That aside, almost all the other contact Francis allowed was quite weak. And with a big lead, far better to attack and risk giving up some hard hit balls rather than nibbling and risking a big inning to put them back in it.

Trent Thornton andf Yimi Garcia took it home with a scoreless 9and relatively clean) inning each.

Jays of the Day: Richards (+.097) was the only one to get to the mark given the distributed nature of the offensive attack, but another to George Springer (+.071) for the 3-for-4 night.

Tomorrow, the Jays will look to take the series behind Chris Bassitt at 7:05 EDT.