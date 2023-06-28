Blue Jays mid-term report card: Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman didn’t have the greatest first season with the Jays, at least with the bat. His July was terrific, and June was good. The rest of the season wasn’t.

This year started with an amazing month, which had everyone talking about how much money he could make in free agency after the season. Then May wasn’t good. June is some better, but still not what we’d want.

April: .384/.465/.687.

May: .202/.273/.312.

June: .203/.289/.380.

As always, start the season hot, you get moved up in the order and you’ll be there for a long time after you are no longer hot.

Overall:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP SF IBB 30 77 325 287 40 76 26 0 10 36 2 2 33 90 .265 .345 .460 .805 125 1 3 2 1 View Original Table

And he hasn’t been hitting with RISP, .205/.284/.325. Last year he hit pretty much the same with RISP as other times.

He is hittin lefties (.407/.448/.685) much better than righties (.232/.322/.408). Last year he hit both about the same.

Defensively, he’s making more errors than last year, but his UZR is about the same as last year, 5.4. He’s been good.

His bWAR is 3.1, which surprises me. fWar 2.6. But he is, on the whole, hitting well. He’s leading the league in doubles.