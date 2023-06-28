 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Bantering: Jays Stuff

By Tom Dakers
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Presenting last night’s Umpire Scorecard.

It’s much like you would have thought. Called Strike number is 83% (he had a huge strike zone). Surprisingly he called a few balls a strike. I didn’t think that happened.

And there was a slight edge to the Giants. Not a huge edge. I didn’t expect a huge edge. Of course, the ‘Overall Favor’ doesn’t mean much. We

don’t know what would have happened. I’m surprised that the Giants were +0.11 runs because of the umpire, I thought he had a wide strike zone both ways and that both teams’ offense was hurt by it.

The worst three calls were against the Jays.

I guess we knew this, but....

This made me laugh.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...