Wednesday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Presenting last night’s Umpire Scorecard.

It’s much like you would have thought. Called Strike number is 83% (he had a huge strike zone). Surprisingly he called a few balls a strike. I didn’t think that happened.

And there was a slight edge to the Giants. Not a huge edge. I didn’t expect a huge edge. Of course, the ‘Overall Favor’ doesn’t mean much. We

don’t know what would have happened. I’m surprised that the Giants were +0.11 runs because of the umpire, I thought he had a wide strike zone both ways and that both teams’ offense was hurt by it.

The worst three calls were against the Jays.

I guess we knew this, but....

I knew the run support for Kevin Gausman wasn't great, but I didn't know it was HISTORICALLY not great. This season, he has the lowest run support of any qualified Blue Jays starter since 2005. pic.twitter.com/5NIdmrA8ZX — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) June 28, 2023

CYMI Kevin Gausman reached 1500 career K's - the 21st active player to do so. Gausman, who wasn't aware of it, told me he was confused by the ovation "I'm pretty sure he (Joc Pederson) never played here.. cool he stepped out of the box, and umpire gave me a sec to enjoy it" — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 28, 2023

This made me laugh.