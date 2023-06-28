Game #81 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

Game 81, halfway through the season. The first half hasn’t gone as we hoped it would. I will only be around for the first two or three innings, so I hope we score early.

Kevin Kiermaier is out with back spasms. That doesn’t sound fun to me.

Trevor Richards starts again. I’m unsure if we call him ‘opener’ or if we can expect 3-5 innings out of him.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups GIANTS BLUE JAYS LaMonte Wade - 1B George Springer - RF Thairo Estrada - 2B Bo Bichette - SS J.D. Davis - 3B Brandon Belt - DH Joc Pederson - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Patrick Bailey - C Matt Chapman - 3B Michael Conforto - RF Daulton Varsho - CF Luis Matos - CF Whit Merrifield - LF Blake Sabol - LF Danny Jansen - C Casey Schmitt - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Logan Webb - RHP Trevor Richards - RHP

Poll Will we have a hit with RISP?

Yes.

Yes, but it won’t manage to score a run

66% Yes, more than one. (4 votes)

0% Yes. (0 votes)

33% Yes, but it won't manage to score a run (2 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 6 votes total

Poll If the over/under on outs Richards gets is 8

66% Over (4 votes)

33% Under (2 votes) 6 votes total