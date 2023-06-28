Game #81 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

Game 81, halfway through the season. The first half hasn’t gone as we hoped it would. I will only be around for the first two or three innings, so I hope we score early.
Kevin Kiermaier is out with back spasms. That doesn’t sound fun to me.
Trevor Richards starts again. I’m unsure if we call him ‘opener’ or if we can expect 3-5 innings out of him.
Tonight’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|GIANTS
|BLUE JAYS
|LaMonte Wade - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Thairo Estrada - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|J.D. Davis - 3B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Joc Pederson - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Patrick Bailey - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Michael Conforto - RF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Luis Matos - CF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Blake Sabol - LF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Casey Schmitt - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Logan Webb - RHP
|Trevor Richards - RHP
Poll
Will we have a hit with RISP?
-
66%
Yes, more than one.
-
0%
Yes.
-
33%
Yes, but it won’t manage to score a run
-
0%
No
Poll
If the over/under on outs Richards gets is 8 I’d take the
-
66%
Over
-
33%
Under
Poll
If Tom leaves after 2 innngs, will he see the Jays score?
-
83%
Yes, they will score early and often.
-
16%
No, they gave up scoring for the summer.
