Game #81 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
San Francisco Giants v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Game 81, halfway through the season. The first half hasn’t gone as we hoped it would. I will only be around for the first two or three innings, so I hope we score early.

Kevin Kiermaier is out with back spasms. That doesn’t sound fun to me.

Trevor Richards starts again. I’m unsure if we call him ‘opener’ or if we can expect 3-5 innings out of him.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

GIANTS BLUE JAYS
LaMonte Wade - 1B George Springer - RF
Thairo Estrada - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
J.D. Davis - 3B Brandon Belt - DH
Joc Pederson - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Patrick Bailey - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Michael Conforto - RF Daulton Varsho - CF
Luis Matos - CF Whit Merrifield - LF
Blake Sabol - LF Danny Jansen - C
Casey Schmitt - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B
Logan Webb - RHP Trevor Richards - RHP

Poll

Will we have a hit with RISP?

view results
  • 66%
    Yes, more than one.
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes.
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Yes, but it won’t manage to score a run
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on outs Richards gets is 8 I’d take the

view results
  • 66%
    Over
    (4 votes)
  • 33%
    Under
    (2 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If Tom leaves after 2 innngs, will he see the Jays score?

view results
  • 83%
    Yes, they will score early and often.
    (5 votes)
  • 16%
    No, they gave up scoring for the summer.
    (1 vote)
6 votes total Vote Now

