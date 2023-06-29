Blue Jays mid-term report card: Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho came to us in trade for Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno from the Diamondbacks.

Varsho had been a top prospect (#53 on Baseball America’s top 100 list in 2020) but hadn’t quite lived up to his offense potential in his first three seasons in the majors. His defense, on the other hand, was great,

This year, so far, the bat hasn’t been what we hoped to see:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP SH SF 26 79 318 287 37 64 13 0 12 29 10 2 26 72 .223 .289 .394 .683 90 3 2 0 3 View Original Table

By month there is an encouraging progression:

April: .194/.292/.296.

May: .229/.261/.440.

June: .250/.322/.450.

We can hope that continues.

Not surprisingly, he has been hitting RHP (.220/.285/.420) much better than LHP (.235/.310/.275), or at least for much better power.

His bWAR is 2.1. fWAR 1.0. That’s a rather large difference.

I’ve noted each player’s RISP since that’s been the story of the first half of the season. For Daulton, it isn’t good, .173/.278/.293.

His UZR in left is 4.0. In center, it’s 19.2. He has been good with the glove.