Blue Jays mid-term report card: Daulton Varsho

By Tom Dakers
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Daulton Varsho came to us in trade for Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno from the Diamondbacks.

Varsho had been a top prospect (#53 on Baseball America’s top 100 list in 2020) but hadn’t quite lived up to his offense potential in his first three seasons in the majors. His defense, on the other hand, was great,

This year, so far, the bat hasn’t been what we hoped to see:

Standard Batting
Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP SH SF
26 79 318 287 37 64 13 0 12 29 10 2 26 72 .223 .289 .394 .683 90 3 2 0 3
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/29/2023.

By month there is an encouraging progression:

April: .194/.292/.296.

May: .229/.261/.440.

June: .250/.322/.450.

We can hope that continues.

Not surprisingly, he has been hitting RHP (.220/.285/.420) much better than LHP (.235/.310/.275), or at least for much better power.

His bWAR is 2.1. fWAR 1.0. That’s a rather large difference.

I’ve noted each player’s RISP since that’s been the story of the first half of the season. For Daulton, it isn’t good, .173/.278/.293.

His UZR in left is 4.0. In center, it’s 19.2. He has been good with the glove.

Poll

For the first half, I’d give Daulton Varsho an

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    B+
    (38 votes)
  • 16%
    B
    (81 votes)
  • 24%
    B-
    (118 votes)
  • 20%
    C+
    (99 votes)
  • 12%
    C
    (61 votes)
  • 9%
    C-
    (46 votes)
  • 1%
    D+
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    D
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    D-
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    F
    (11 votes)
478 votes total Vote Now

