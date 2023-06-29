Jays Roster Move: Kirk Activated, Heineman Down

The Jays made a roster move before tonight’s game:

Alejandro Kirk has been activated off the IL, after the hand laceration.

Tyler Heineman is on his way back to Buffalo.

Kirk will likely be behind the plate today.

Vlad will take part in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star game. The first time he was in it, it was a ton of fun, so I’m hoping it will be much the same this time:

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. As is the general rule, the trailing team is favoured. But Hunter had a particularly bad day. We really can’t get Robo Umps soon enough.