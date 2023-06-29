 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Roster Move: Kirk Activated, Heineman Down

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Jays made a roster move before tonight’s game:

  • Alejandro Kirk has been activated off the IL, after the hand laceration.
  • Tyler Heineman is on his way back to Buffalo.

Kirk will likely be behind the plate today.

Vlad will take part in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star game. The first time he was in it, it was a ton of fun, so I’m hoping it will be much the same this time:

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. As is the general rule, the trailing team is favoured. But Hunter had a particularly bad day. We really can’t get Robo Umps soon enough.

