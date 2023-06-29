Jays Roster Move: Kirk Activated, Heineman Down

The Jays made a roster move before tonight’s game:
- Alejandro Kirk has been activated off the IL, after the hand laceration.
- Tyler Heineman is on his way back to Buffalo.
Kirk will likely be behind the plate today.
Vlad will take part in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star game. The first time he was in it, it was a ton of fun, so I’m hoping it will be much the same this time:
PLÁKATA! PLÁKATA!— MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 2nd participant in the @TMobile #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/GrSG00fhjJ
Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. As is the general rule, the trailing team is favoured. But Hunter had a particularly bad day. We really can’t get Robo Umps soon enough.
