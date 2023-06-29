Game #82 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

We start the second half of the season (not what MLB calls v the second half, that starts after the All Star break). Might as well v start it with a win.
Captain Kirk is back. Hoping he found his line drive power while on the IL.
And hoping Bassitt starts off the second half with a good start.
Today's Lineups
|GIANTS
|BLUE JAYS
|LaMonte Wade - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Thairo Estrada - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Joc Pederson - LF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|J.D. Davis - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Patrick Bailey - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Blake Sabol - C
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Austin Slater - RF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Luis Matos - CF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Brandon Crawford - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Keaton Winn - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit in the home run derby & John Schneider will pitch to him— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 29, 2023
As of now no other Blue Jays confirmed in derby
Poll
Will we get his with RISP today? (hey this pool Wiens yesterday)
-
35%
Yes, 4 or more.
-
41%
Yes, 2-3
-
23%
Yes 1
-
0%
No
Poll
Will Bassitt get a Quality Start
-
88%
Yes
-
11%
No
Poll
The over/under on Bet 365 commercials during the Broadcast is 10 I’d take the
-
71%
Over
-
28%
Under
Poll
Who drives home the first Jays run?
-
17%
Springer
-
23%
Bichette
-
17%
Belt
-
29%
Guerrereo
-
5%
Chapman
-
0%
Varsho
-
0%
Merrifield
-
5%
Kirk
-
0%
Espinal
