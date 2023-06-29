Game #82 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

We start the second half of the season (not what MLB calls v the second half, that starts after the All Star break). Might as well v start it with a win.

Captain Kirk is back. Hoping he found his line drive power while on the IL.

And hoping Bassitt starts off the second half with a good start.

Today's Lineups GIANTS BLUE JAYS LaMonte Wade - 1B George Springer - RF Thairo Estrada - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Joc Pederson - LF Brandon Belt - 1B J.D. Davis - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Patrick Bailey - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Blake Sabol - C Daulton Varsho - CF Austin Slater - RF Whit Merrifield - LF Luis Matos - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Brandon Crawford - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Keaton Winn - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit in the home run derby & John Schneider will pitch to him



As of now no other Blue Jays confirmed in derby — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 29, 2023

Poll Will we get his with RISP today? (hey this pool Wiens yesterday)

Yes, 2-3

Yes 1

Poll Will Bassitt get a Quality Start

Poll The over/under on Bet 365 commercials during the Broadcast is 10

