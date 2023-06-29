 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #82 GameThread: Giants @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
We start the second half of the season (not what MLB calls v the second half, that starts after the All Star break). Might as well v start it with a win.

Captain Kirk is back. Hoping he found his line drive power while on the IL.

And hoping Bassitt starts off the second half with a good start.

Today's Lineups

GIANTS BLUE JAYS
LaMonte Wade - 1B George Springer - RF
Thairo Estrada - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Joc Pederson - LF Brandon Belt - 1B
J.D. Davis - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Patrick Bailey - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Blake Sabol - C Daulton Varsho - CF
Austin Slater - RF Whit Merrifield - LF
Luis Matos - CF Alejandro Kirk - C
Brandon Crawford - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Keaton Winn - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

