Game #59 GameThread: Jays @ Mets

Happy Saturday.

I played golf this morning. I’ve played one round of golf a summer for the past several years, but I’ll likely get out more this year. I parred the first three holes and started then playing like myself (terribly). I did have a very good drive on the last hole, 250 yards and down the center of the fairway, but I also topped the ball a few times on drives. And dropped an iron shot a few feet from the hole and a par three.

And we saw the new Spider-Verse movie last night, which was very good. I loved the artwork.

There is news today Chris Bassitt goes on the Paternity List, and Jay Jackson is called up. It’s sort of gaming the Paternity List, but Chris will be away from the team for the next 2-3 days and then back for his next start. His wife is still in labour (at least as I type this).

What an amazing start for Bassitt yesterday. With the rain delay, I thought he might end up running out before the game, but he stayed and did a terrific job. Clearly, his wife was ok with him making yesterday’s start. She had a very long labour with their first child.

Also nice to see Varsho crush one last night.

The Jays announced the minor league signing of Al Pesto (which has filled my Twitter timeline with many many bad jokes.

The #BlueJays have signed reliever Alfred Pesto III to a minor-league deal.



On top of having an 80-grade name, the 25-year-old righty last pitched for Indy League Billings last year, striking out 27 in 25.1 innings, and rocking a 3.91 ERA. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 3, 2023

Tonight’s lineups. We are getting the normal lineup for the Jays.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS METS George Springer - RF Brandon Nimmo - CF Bo Bichette - SS Francisco Lindor - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jeff McNeil - 2B Brandon Belt - DH Pete Alonso - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Brett Baty - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Starling Marte - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Daniel Vogelbach - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Mark Canha - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tomas Nido - C Jose Berrios - RHP Tylor Megill - RHP

