Blue Jays mid-term report card: Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermiaer (who could use a couple fewer vowels in his name) signed with the Jays just before Christmas. We weren’t sure what we were getting. He had played just 63 games in 2022. He’s already played 3 more games than that.

He is a full-out, full-effort type and does tend to get little nagging injuries (he’s missed the last few games with back spasms).

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP SH SF 33 66 215 196 32 54 11 5 4 18 8 0 15 44 .276 .332 .444 .776 117 6 2 1 1 View Original Table

Generated 6/29/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 6/29/2023.

By month:

April: .274/.321/.411.

May: .366/.410/.634.

June: .154/.241/.231.

It makes you wonder if his back has bothered him for longer than we’ve been told.

With runners in scoring position, .184/.255/.367. He’s been great with no one on base, .313/.353/.509.

He has a 2.9 bWAR and a 1.8 fWAR

Defensively, he’s been everything he was advertised and more. He has an 18.1 UZR/150 (tops in the MLB). Outs Above Average has him tied at the top at +9.