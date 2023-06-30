 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blue Jays mid-term report card: Kevin Kiermaier

By Tom Dakers
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Kevin Kiermiaer (who could use a couple fewer vowels in his name) signed with the Jays just before Christmas. We weren’t sure what we were getting. He had played just 63 games in 2022. He’s already played 3 more games than that.

He is a full-out, full-effort type and does tend to get little nagging injuries (he’s missed the last few games with back spasms).

33 66 215 196 32 54 11 5 4 18 8 0 15 44 .276 .332 .444 .776 117 6 2 1 1
By month:

  • April: .274/.321/.411.
  • May: .366/.410/.634.
  • June: .154/.241/.231.

It makes you wonder if his back has bothered him for longer than we’ve been told.

With runners in scoring position, .184/.255/.367. He’s been great with no one on base, .313/.353/.509.

He has a 2.9 bWAR and a 1.8 fWAR

Defensively, he’s been everything he was advertised and more. He has an 18.1 UZR/150 (tops in the MLB). Outs Above Average has him tied at the top at +9.

