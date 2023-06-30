Blue Jays mid-term report card: Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermiaer (who could use a couple fewer vowels in his name) signed with the Jays just before Christmas. We weren’t sure what we were getting. He had played just 63 games in 2022. He’s already played 3 more games than that.
He is a full-out, full-effort type and does tend to get little nagging injuries (he’s missed the last few games with back spasms).
|Age
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|GDP
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|33
|66
|215
|196
|32
|54
|11
|5
|4
|18
|8
|0
|15
|44
|.276
|.332
|.444
|.776
|117
|6
|2
|1
|1
Generated 6/29/2023.
By month:
- April: .274/.321/.411.
- May: .366/.410/.634.
- June: .154/.241/.231.
It makes you wonder if his back has bothered him for longer than we’ve been told.
With runners in scoring position, .184/.255/.367. He’s been great with no one on base, .313/.353/.509.
He has a 2.9 bWAR and a 1.8 fWAR
Defensively, he’s been everything he was advertised and more. He has an 18.1 UZR/150 (tops in the MLB). Outs Above Average has him tied at the top at +9.
Poll
For the first half, I’d give Kevin Kiermaier an
-
47%
A
-
39%
B+
-
10%
B
-
1%
B-
-
0%
C+
-
0%
C
-
0%
C-
-
0%
D+
-
0%
D
-
0%
D-
-
0%
F
