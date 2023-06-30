 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #83 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

I'm golfing today, be back for the late innings, but get to listen to it on radio on the drive back.

Lineups:

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Jarren Duran - CF George Springer - RF
Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Masataka Yoshida - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Rafael Devers - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B
Justin Turner - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Triston Casas - 1B Danny Jansen - C
Christian Arroyo - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF
David Hamilton - SS Daulton Varsho - CF
Connor Wong - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
James Paxton - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

