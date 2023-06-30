Game #83 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

I'm golfing today, be back for the late innings, but get to listen to it on radio on the drive back.
Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Jarren Duran - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Justin Turner - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Christian Arroyo - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|David Hamilton - SS
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Connor Wong - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|James Paxton - LHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
