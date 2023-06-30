Jays Can’t Score Against Paxton, Lose to Red Sox

Red Sox 5 Blue Jays 0

So I’m thinking we don’t allow James Paxton into the country anymore.

Looking at his stats, despite the no-hitter and not counting today, Paxton had a 3.93 ERA in 6 starts at Rogers Centre. Of course, the 7.2 scoreless innings, with just 3 hits and 2 walks, with 7 strikeouts, will lower that ERA.

We came a couple of feet from getting a run against him. In the first inning, Vladimir Guerrero flew to the wall in center. Red Sox center fielder made a nice jumping catch. I’m not sure if it would have been a home run or if it would have hit off the top of the wall. It was the closest we’d get to scoring off him.

Jose Berrios wasn’t as good. He gave up 3 home runs in 6 innings. Besides the home runs, he was pretty good (insert Titanic joke here). He allowed 5 hits in total, no walks, with 8 strikeouts. But the 3 homers added up to 4 runs.

Not that it mattered, but Trent Thronton gave up a run in his 1.1 innings. Mitch White went 1.2 scoreless innings.

That’s the third series in a row where we’ve lost the first game. I’d be happy if we win this series like the last two.

No JoD today.

The Other Award: Berrios (-.128 WPA) and Vlad (-.114, though without the catch at the wall he wouldn’t be getting this award).

Tomorrow Kutter Crawford (I wonder what he throws?) (2-6, 4.01) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (7-2, 3.75).