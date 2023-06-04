 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #60 GameThread: Jays @ Mats

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Game Three of our series with the Mets, and we are going for a sweep.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. He hasn’t been great of late, 5.04 ERA in his last 5 starts, but it is a new month. Maybe things will change.

Kodai Sanga had a pretty good May, with a 2.79 ERA. Let’s start his June off with a bang.

Today’s lineup. Biggio is in at second. Heineman is catching. And Kiermaier gets a day off.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS METS
George Springer - RF Tommy Pham - CF
Bo Bichette - SS Mark Canha - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Francisco Lindor - SS
Brandon Belt - DH Pete Alonso - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Eduardo Escobar - 3B
Daulton Varsho - CF Starling Marte - RF
Whit Merrifield - LF Jeff McNeil - 2B
Cavan Biggio - 2B Mark Vientos - DH
Tyler Heineman - C Francisco Alvarez - C
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Kodai Senga - RHP

Poll

Kikuchi will pitch into the

view results
  • 57%
    5th
    (8 votes)
  • 28%
    6th
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    7th
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    8th
    (1 vote)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Jays runs is 4 I’d take the

view results
  • 38%
    Over
    (5 votes)
  • 38%
    Under
    (5 votes)
  • 23%
    They will get 4 runs, the house always wins.
    (3 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Vlad get a hit today?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (12 votes)
  • 14%
    No
    (2 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...