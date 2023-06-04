Game #60 GameThread: Jays @ Mats

Game Three of our series with the Mets, and we are going for a sweep.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. He hasn’t been great of late, 5.04 ERA in his last 5 starts, but it is a new month. Maybe things will change.

Kodai Sanga had a pretty good May, with a 2.79 ERA. Let’s start his June off with a bang.

Today’s lineup. Biggio is in at second. Heineman is catching. And Kiermaier gets a day off.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS METS George Springer - RF Tommy Pham - CF Bo Bichette - SS Mark Canha - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Francisco Lindor - SS Brandon Belt - DH Pete Alonso - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Eduardo Escobar - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF Starling Marte - RF Whit Merrifield - LF Jeff McNeil - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Mark Vientos - DH Tyler Heineman - C Francisco Alvarez - C Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Kodai Senga - RHP

