Game #60 GameThread: Jays @ Mats

Game Three of our series with the Mets, and we are going for a sweep.
Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. He hasn’t been great of late, 5.04 ERA in his last 5 starts, but it is a new month. Maybe things will change.
Kodai Sanga had a pretty good May, with a 2.79 ERA. Let’s start his June off with a bang.
Today’s lineup. Biggio is in at second. Heineman is catching. And Kiermaier gets a day off.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|METS
|George Springer - RF
|Tommy Pham - CF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mark Canha - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Pete Alonso - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Starling Marte - RF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jeff McNeil - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Mark Vientos - DH
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Francisco Alvarez - C
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Kodai Senga - RHP
Poll
Kikuchi will pitch into the
-
57%
5th
-
28%
6th
-
7%
7th
-
7%
8th
Poll
If the over/under on Jays runs is 4 I’d take the
-
38%
Over
-
38%
Under
-
23%
They will get 4 runs, the house always wins.
Poll
Will Vlad get a hit today?
-
85%
Yes
-
14%
No
