Game #61 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

The Jays start a four-game series with the Astros tonight at Rogers Centre.

There is some news out there:

#BlueJays will no longer be treating Mitch White as a starting pitching option, John Schneider says. White is now bulk/multi-inning relief. — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) June 5, 2023

I hoped Mitch would be starting depth, but it hasn’t worked out for him at Buffalo.

Tonight’s lineup. Springer at DH, Biggio in right. No Belt today, suspenders only. Brandon is still building his Jeremie Rehak dart board.

Question? Is Lukes still with the team??

Today's Lineups ASTROS BLUE JAYS Mauricio Dubon - 2B George Springer - DH Jeremy Pena - SS Bo Bichette - SS Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Alex Bregman - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Jose Abreu - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B Corey Julks - LF Alejandro Kirk - C Yainer Diaz - C Cavan Biggio - RF Jake Meyers - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Brandon Bielak - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

