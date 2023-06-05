 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #61 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Jays start a four-game series with the Astros tonight at Rogers Centre.

There is some news out there:

I hoped Mitch would be starting depth, but it hasn’t worked out for him at Buffalo.

Tonight’s lineup. Springer at DH, Biggio in right. No Belt today, suspenders only. Brandon is still building his Jeremie Rehak dart board.

Question? Is Lukes still with the team??

Today's Lineups

ASTROS BLUE JAYS
Mauricio Dubon - 2B George Springer - DH
Jeremy Pena - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Alex Bregman - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B
Kyle Tucker - RF Daulton Varsho - LF
Jose Abreu - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Corey Julks - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Yainer Diaz - C Cavan Biggio - RF
Jake Meyers - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Brandon Bielak - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll

How many of the four games of this series will the Jays win?

view results
  • 11%
    4
    (5 votes)
  • 18%
    3
    (8 votes)
  • 51%
    2
    (22 votes)
  • 13%
    1
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    0
    (2 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Nathan Lukes get into a game this series?

view results
  • 36%
    Yes
    (12 votes)
  • 27%
    No
    (9 votes)
  • 36%
    Who? (put in this option to see if John Schneider reads the site)
    (12 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Ernie Clement appear in a game?

view results
  • 20%
    Yes
    (7 votes)
  • 32%
    No
    (11 votes)
  • 47%
    Who? (see above)
    (16 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who, of the top of the order, will get the most hits today?

view results
  • 6%
    Springer
    (2 votes)
  • 72%
    Bichette
    (24 votes)
  • 21%
    Guerrero
    (7 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

