Manoah Was Terrible, Jays Lose

Astro Many Jays Few

Alek Manoah was terrible. He didn’t make it out of the first innings, giving up six runs, and the game was over.

Nothing much else matters, but Jay Jackson was very good. I’ve almost convinced myself that he should get the start five days from now. But I know he is going back to Buffalo tomorrow.

At least he will have company on the drive to Buffalo.

I don’t know

Kirk and Varsho homered in a losing cause.

Every team wins 60. Every team loses 60. It is the other 42 games that count. I’m hoping this isn’t one of the 42.

No Jays of the Day.

The Other Award goes to Manoah (-.433).