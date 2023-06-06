 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #62 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
On a day of many roster moves, we still have a game.

Santiago Espinal was activated and goes right into the starting lineup (apparently, Matt Chapman’s kids wanted to see his gross toenail). Ernie Clements and Jay Jackson are back in Buffalo. Bassitt is back And Bowden Francis is added to both the 40-man roster and the active roster. And Zach Thompson got DFAed.

Who gets Manoah’s next start is an open question.

Today's Lineups

ASTROS BLUE JAYS
Mauricio Dubon - 2B George Springer - RF
Jeremy Pena - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Alex Bregman - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B
Kyle Tucker - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Jose Abreu - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF
Corey Julks - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Jake Meyers - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Martin Maldonado - C Santiago Espinal - 3B
Hunter Brown - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

If the over/under for Jays runs is 4, I’d take the

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will we see Bowden Francis this series?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will we have a Jays base running blunder today?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which threesome will get the most hits today

view results
  • 0%
    Outfielders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Second Baseman, SS and Third Baseman
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Catcher, First Baseman, DH
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

