Game #62 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

On a day of many roster moves, we still have a game.

Santiago Espinal was activated and goes right into the starting lineup (apparently, Matt Chapman’s kids wanted to see his gross toenail). Ernie Clements and Jay Jackson are back in Buffalo. Bassitt is back And Bowden Francis is added to both the 40-man roster and the active roster. And Zach Thompson got DFAed.

Who gets Manoah’s next start is an open question.

Today's Lineups ASTROS BLUE JAYS Mauricio Dubon - 2B George Springer - RF Jeremy Pena - SS Bo Bichette - SS Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH Alex Bregman - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B Kyle Tucker - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B Jose Abreu - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Corey Julks - LF Alejandro Kirk - C Jake Meyers - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Martin Maldonado - C Santiago Espinal - 3B Hunter Brown - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

