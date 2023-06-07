I figured it was time we had a Kevin Gausman Appreciation thread.

Gausman has been so much fun to watch. 13 starts into the season, he has to be a favourite for the Cy Young award. He’ll be going to the All-Star game.

Kevin goes deep into games when we need it most. He’s pitched into the sixth inning in all but two starts. Batters can seem to figure out how to hit him. They have a .226/.268/.336 (even better than his line last year .273/.300/.400) line against him this year.

This season:

Standard Pitching W L ERA G GS GF CG IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP BB9 SO9 SO/W 5 3 2.63 13 13 0 0 82.0 70 29 24 7 18 0 113 0 0 3 329 156 2.30 2.0 12.4 6.28 View Original Table

Generated 6/7/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 6/7/2023.

As you can see, he leads the league in strikeouts, innings, FIP, and strikeouts per nine innings.

He’s also tied for best in the AL among pitchers in fWAR (3.1). His walk rate is 9th in the AL (5.5%, up from 3.9 last year). He’s top in strikeout rate (34.4%).

And then there is this:

We are so lucky he signed with the Blue Jays before last season. He’s been well worth the $110,000,000 he’s getting for the five years.

If we could just score runs for him.....

Anyway, use the comments to share your appreciation for Kevin Gausman.