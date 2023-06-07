Game #63 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

Stupid story editor goes offline when I’m about to hit publish. But looks like it is back up just in time.
Game three of four with the Astros.
Chris Bassitt is back from Paternity Leave. He had a terrific start when his wife was in labour, I’m hoping he can do as well on little sleep (well, likely his wife is the one who is on little sleep).
Danny Jansen is to start a rehab assignment in Buffalo on Friday. I’d expect that he won’t be there beyond the weekend. Today might be Tyler Heineman’s last start with the team until the next time a catcher is hurt.
And Matt Chapman is back in the lineup, with a bandaged toe.
Kevin Kiermaier isn’t happy with Jays fans booing Manoah (I’m on his side, I don’t see booing someone because they are going through a rough patch):
Kevin Kiermaier, on home fans booing their own team:— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 7, 2023
“It’s deflating. It hurts. I had a couple of times in Tampa where I had a couple of bad stretches and trust me, it bothered me more than anyone and to hear boos…it crushes you.” #Bluejays
Tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|BLUE JAYS
|Mauricio Dubon - SS
|George Springer - RF
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yainer Diaz - C
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Corey Julks - LF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Grae Kessinger - 3B
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Ronel Blanco - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Poll
Will Daulton Varsho extend his hitting steak to 11 games tonight?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
Chris Bassitt will pitch into the
-
0%
5th
-
0%
6th
-
0%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
Who will make the most amazing defensive play today?
-
0%
Springer
-
0%
Bichette
-
0%
Guerrero
-
0%
Chapman
-
0%
Varsho
-
0%
Merrifield
-
0%
Kiermaier
