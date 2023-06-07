 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #63 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Stupid story editor goes offline when I’m about to hit publish. But looks like it is back up just in time.

Game three of four with the Astros.

Chris Bassitt is back from Paternity Leave. He had a terrific start when his wife was in labour, I’m hoping he can do as well on little sleep (well, likely his wife is the one who is on little sleep).

Danny Jansen is to start a rehab assignment in Buffalo on Friday. I’d expect that he won’t be there beyond the weekend. Today might be Tyler Heineman’s last start with the team until the next time a catcher is hurt.

And Matt Chapman is back in the lineup, with a bandaged toe.

Kevin Kiermaier isn’t happy with Jays fans booing Manoah (I’m on his side, I don’t see booing someone because they are going through a rough patch):

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

ASTROS BLUE JAYS
Mauricio Dubon - SS George Springer - RF
Jose Altuve - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Kyle Tucker - RF Brandon Belt - DH
Jose Abreu - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Yainer Diaz - C Daulton Varsho - LF
Corey Julks - LF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Chas McCormick - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Grae Kessinger - 3B Tyler Heineman - C
Ronel Blanco - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll

Will Daulton Varsho extend his hitting steak to 11 games tonight?

Poll

Chris Bassitt will pitch into the

Poll

Who will make the most amazing defensive play today?

