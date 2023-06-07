Game #63 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

Stupid story editor goes offline when I’m about to hit publish. But looks like it is back up just in time.

Game three of four with the Astros.

Chris Bassitt is back from Paternity Leave. He had a terrific start when his wife was in labour, I’m hoping he can do as well on little sleep (well, likely his wife is the one who is on little sleep).

Danny Jansen is to start a rehab assignment in Buffalo on Friday. I’d expect that he won’t be there beyond the weekend. Today might be Tyler Heineman’s last start with the team until the next time a catcher is hurt.

And Matt Chapman is back in the lineup, with a bandaged toe.

Kevin Kiermaier isn’t happy with Jays fans booing Manoah (I’m on his side, I don’t see booing someone because they are going through a rough patch):

Kevin Kiermaier, on home fans booing their own team:



“It’s deflating. It hurts. I had a couple of times in Tampa where I had a couple of bad stretches and trust me, it bothered me more than anyone and to hear boos…it crushes you.” #Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 7, 2023

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ASTROS BLUE JAYS Mauricio Dubon - SS George Springer - RF Jose Altuve - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Kyle Tucker - RF Brandon Belt - DH Jose Abreu - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Yainer Diaz - C Daulton Varsho - LF Corey Julks - LF Whit Merrifield - 2B Chas McCormick - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Grae Kessinger - 3B Tyler Heineman - C Ronel Blanco - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll Will Daulton Varsho extend his hitting steak to 11 games tonight? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Chris Bassitt will pitch into the 5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 0% 5th (0 votes)

0% 6th (0 votes)

0% 7th (0 votes)

0% 8th (0 votes)

0% 9th (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now