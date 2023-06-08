Thursday Bantering: Bass Ackwards Press Conference

There are things I hate to talk about. I like baseball. I like talking about baseball. But sometimes Blue Jays things happen that need to be mentioned.

So however your day is going, Ross Atkins' day is worse.

Ross comes out and says:

Asked Ross Atkins if he feels Bass has changed his beliefs or only feels remorse for causing this situation:



“I do get the sense that the awareness has increased, the enlightenment has occurred, and those are words from him. But to changing his beliefs, I’d rather you ask him.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2023

And then Anthony Bass goes and proves his boss totally wrong.

Bass was asked if he thinks the video he shared on Instagram was hateful:



"I do not. That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic." #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2023

And:

Asked Anthony Bass if he’s changed his views on the video:



“The video itself, I took it down. I felt like it was too much of a distraction. I stand by my personal beliefs and everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? But I also mean no harm to any groups of people.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2023

I love ‘everyone is allowed their personal beliefs’. Yes, yes you are. Your belief the earth is flat, you are allowed to be wrong. And in this case, Bass is allowed to be wrong, but we are allowed to point it out.

Him saying “I mean no harm to any groups of people,” but then I agree with people that call them evil and want to wipe them off the earth. You don’t get to have both sides. You can’t agree with people who want to harm others and then say, ‘I mean no harm”. That doesn’t scan. The video said that pride-themed stuff is evil and demonic, that says ‘I mean you harm’.

I don’t know what the Jays do from here. He’s pretty tough to trade at the moment. He hasn’t built a lot of trade value with his play, then putting his team in a spot where they really need to dump him, I don’t see a trade happening.

Ross was the only person I’ve seen say that Bass’ apology was genuine.

Ross Atkins just did his first media scrum since Anthony Bass’ anti-LGBTQ+ Instagram post 10 days ago. #Bluejays GM said he expressed anger and disappointment to Bass that day and Bass’ contrition and genuine apology to him led to the team issuing no discipline. — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 8, 2023

Anthony Bass out there making everything his general manager said a mere 15 minutes prior sound completely fraudulent.



Because, well, everything the general manager said was completely fraudulent.



It all starts at the top, remember. The very top. Look waaayyyy up. — Scott MacArthur ️‍ (@ScottyMacThinks) June 8, 2023

Stoeten got it:

Blue Jays PR strategy meeting this afternoon pic.twitter.com/XmBgsqURUU — Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) June 8, 2023

