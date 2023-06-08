Game #64 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

A win tonight would be a good thing.

Tom_M and I are going to watch the game at the bar. Expect the recap to be late and likely poorly done.

Today's Lineups ASTROS BLUE JAYS Jeremy Pena - SS George Springer - RF Jose Altuve - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Alex Bregman - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Jose Abreu - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Chas McCormick - LF Whit Merrifield - LF Jake Meyers - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Martin Maldonado - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Framber Valdez - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

I’m told this isn’t a joke after all. I can not believe that the team can be there tone deaf.

As part of their upcoming Pride Weekend, the #BlueJays plan to have Anthony Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch on Friday. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2023

Poll Will the Bass stuff be talked about in the game’s broadcast tonight? Yes

No vote view results 61% Yes (13 votes)

38% No (8 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch tomorrow? Yes, the Jays are testing to see if there is anything they can do to stop me from watching baseball.

No, no way are they that tone deaf vote view results 42% Yes, the Jays are testing to see if there is anything they can do to stop me from watching baseball. (9 votes)

57% No, no way are they that tone deaf (12 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now