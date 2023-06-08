 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #64 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

A win tonight would be a good thing.

Tom_M and I are going to watch the game at the bar. Expect the recap to be late and likely poorly done.

Today's Lineups

ASTROS BLUE JAYS
Jeremy Pena - SS George Springer - RF
Jose Altuve - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Yordan Alvarez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Alex Bregman - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B
Kyle Tucker - RF Alejandro Kirk - C
Jose Abreu - 1B Brandon Belt - DH
Chas McCormick - LF Whit Merrifield - LF
Jake Meyers - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Martin Maldonado - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Framber Valdez - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

I’m told this isn’t a joke after all. I can not believe that the team can be there tone deaf.

Poll

Will the Bass stuff be talked about in the game’s broadcast tonight?

Poll

Will Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch tomorrow?

Poll

Who drives home the Jays first run?

