Game #64 GameThread: Astros @ Jays

A win tonight would be a good thing.
Tom_M and I are going to watch the game at the bar. Expect the recap to be late and likely poorly done.
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|BLUE JAYS
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|George Springer - RF
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Chas McCormick - LF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jake Meyers - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Framber Valdez - LHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
I’m told this isn’t a joke after all. I can not believe that the team can be there tone deaf.
As part of their upcoming Pride Weekend, the #BlueJays plan to have Anthony Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch on Friday.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2023
Poll
Will the Bass stuff be talked about in the game's broadcast tonight?
-
61%
Yes
-
38%
No
Poll
Will Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch tomorrow?
-
42%
Yes, the Jays are testing to see if there is anything they can do to stop me from watching baseball.
-
57%
No, no way are they that tone deaf
Poll
Who drives home the Jays first run?
-
18%
Springer
-
13%
Bichette
-
13%
Vlad
-
4%
Chapman
-
4%
Kirk
-
18%
Belt
-
18%
Merrifield
-
0%
Espinal
-
9%
Kiermaier
