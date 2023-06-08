Jays Beat Astros

Astros 2 Blue Jays 3

This will be a very quick recap. We had a very nice meal at Red Rock and maybe one or two beers.

Our third win in a row.

Another great start. Jose Berrios was excellent. 6 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. He gave up the two runs on an Alex Bergman home run.

Then we got scoreless innings from Yimi Garcia (who started his inning with 2 hits) (his 8th hold), Erik Swanson (16th hold), and Jordan Romano (17th save).

And we did just enough on offense. Just 6 hits and 5 walks (Frambe Valdez wasn’t at his best).

We score our 3 runs in the 5th:

Varsho walked and went to second on a passed ball.

Springer walked

Bichette hit into a force, moving Varsho to third.

Guerrero walked to load the bases.

Chapman ground out 1-4 to score Varsho.

Kirk hit a ground-rule to make it 2-2.

Belt singled, Chapman, scored, but Kirk was thrown out at the plate. It was a close play. I’m ok with the send with two outs.

No Jays' player had more than one hit.

Kirk picked Abreu off second base in the seventh, helping Garcia get through his inning. Vlad made a super play in the eighth, a ground ball back to Swanson, but his throw was high to Vlad, he backed up to catch the ball and then dove to tag the bag with his glove, just barely getting the runner. Smart play, I would have been going for the tag of the player.

Jays of the Day: Romano (.157 WPA), Swanson (.118), Garcia (.094), and Kirk (.185). Let’s give an honorary mention to Vlad for the play at first.

Other Award: Springer (-.122 for and 0 for 3 with 2 strikeouts) and Bichett (-.137 for a 0 for 4 with a k).

Kevin Kiermaier took a pitch off the forearm and came out of the game. X-rays didn’t show a break. He’ll be day-to-day.

Tomorrow the Twins come to town.