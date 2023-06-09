Jays Roster Moves: Bass DFA, White Up

As always, if you aren't a top performer at your job, you shouldn't make the boys look like a fool. Yesterday Ross Atkins said that Anthony Bass had an understanding of what was wrong with his post. And then Bass talked showing he didn't. That and his performance this season was enough to get him DFAed.

Mitch White gets called up. The team announced, just the other day, that White was no longer going to be considered for a starter. But since he is out of options he has to be called up when his rehab time ran out. But Bass speeded that up.

Yesterday we were told Bass would catch the ceremonial first pitch tonight. Today he is gone. Never make your boss look bad.

Bye Anthony, welcome back Mitch.