Game #65 Game Thread: Twins at Jays

The Jays have won 10 of 13 after dropping four series in a row (three to divisional and wildcard rivals). In the next 10 days they play the leaders of the AL Central and West, as well as the current #1 wildcard. It feels like a crucial stretch before a hopefully somewhat easier run into the all star break. Let’s start it off with a win tonight.
The Twins lineup:
And the Jays:
Poll
How many games will the Jays take in this series?
-
2%
0
-
2%
1
-
56%
2
-
39%
3
Poll
Will Vlad finally hit a homer at the dome this series?
-
18%
No
-
67%
Yes!
-
13%
Several!!
