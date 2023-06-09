 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #65 Game Thread: Twins at Jays

By Tom__M
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Jays have won 10 of 13 after dropping four series in a row (three to divisional and wildcard rivals). In the next 10 days they play the leaders of the AL Central and West, as well as the current #1 wildcard. It feels like a crucial stretch before a hopefully somewhat easier run into the all star break. Let’s start it off with a win tonight.

The Twins lineup:

https://twitter.com/Twins/status/1667260281632837654?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

And the Jays:

https://twitter.com/BlueJays/status/1667252902543360001?cxt=HHwWgoCw7c3roqMuAAAA

Poll

How many games will the Jays take in this series?

view results
  • 2%
    0
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    1
    (1 vote)
  • 56%
    2
    (23 votes)
  • 39%
    3
    (16 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Vlad finally hit a homer at the dome this series?

view results
  • 18%
    No
    (7 votes)
  • 67%
    Yes!
    (25 votes)
  • 13%
    Several!!
    (5 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

