Blue Jays mid-term report card: George Springer

One of this year’s members of the slow start club, George Springer.

By Month:

April: .225/.283/.315.

May: .287/.368/.465.

June: .286/.339/.457.

If we ignored April, he’s having a pretty good season, perhaps without as much power as we would have hoped, but pretty good.

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SF 33 81 349 317 46 84 11 1 11 34 12 2 29 57 .265 .330 .410 .740 108 130 12 2 1 View Original Table

And he looks well on his way to setting a new career high in steals. He has 12 now, his career high is 16. But FanGraphs doesn’t like his base running, rating him at -0.1 runs on the bases.

He is not hitting with RISP, .239/.337/.239, with no extra-base hits.

Defensively, I like him much better in right than center field. UZR has him 1.7/150. but the important thing, to me, is he’s had fewer of those little nagging injuries. For me, that was the reason for the move.

George seems to be the blueprint for what a good teammate should be (he says having never been in the clubhouse). It is hard to put a value on that.