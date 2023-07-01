Jays Roster Moves: Thornton Down, Hatch Up

The Jays made a back-end of the bullpen move:
- Trent Thornton goes down to Buffalo. He pitches 1.1 innings yesterday, 37 pitches. So he wouldn’t be available today.
- Thomas Hatch is up in his place. Hatch has thrown 3.2 innings for the Jays, and hasn’t allowed a run, on 3 hits, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. 8 strikeouts on 11 outs is pretty good.
In Buffalo Hatch has a 4.08 ERA in 35.1 innings, with 39 strikeouts.
Today’s lineup. Kiermaier is back.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Rob Refsnyder - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Justin Turner - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Masataka Yoshida - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Enrique Hernandez - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Christian Arroyo - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Caleb Hamilton - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Kutter Crawford - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Just to show we aren’t always robbed (if you are trailing, the umpires tend to lean your way), yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard:
