Jays Roster Moves: Thornton Down, Hatch Up

The Jays made a back-end of the bullpen move:

Trent Thornton goes down to Buffalo. He pitches 1.1 innings yesterday, 37 pitches. So he wouldn’t be available today.

Thomas Hatch is up in his place. Hatch has thrown 3.2 innings for the Jays, and hasn’t allowed a run, on 3 hits, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. 8 strikeouts on 11 outs is pretty good.

In Buffalo Hatch has a 4.08 ERA in 35.1 innings, with 39 strikeouts.

Today’s lineup. Kiermaier is back.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Rob Refsnyder - LF George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS Justin Turner - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adam Duvall - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Masataka Yoshida - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Enrique Hernandez - SS Danny Jansen - C Christian Arroyo - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Caleb Hamilton - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kutter Crawford - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Just to show we aren’t always robbed (if you are trailing, the umpires tend to lean your way), yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard: