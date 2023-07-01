 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Roster Moves: Thornton Down, Hatch Up

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Jays made a back-end of the bullpen move:

  • Trent Thornton goes down to Buffalo. He pitches 1.1 innings yesterday, 37 pitches. So he wouldn’t be available today.
  • Thomas Hatch is up in his place. Hatch has thrown 3.2 innings for the Jays, and hasn’t allowed a run, on 3 hits, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. 8 strikeouts on 11 outs is pretty good.

In Buffalo Hatch has a 4.08 ERA in 35.1 innings, with 39 strikeouts.

Today’s lineup. Kiermaier is back.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Rob Refsnyder - LF George Springer - RF
Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Justin Turner - 1B Brandon Belt - DH
Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adam Duvall - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Masataka Yoshida - DH Daulton Varsho - LF
Enrique Hernandez - SS Danny Jansen - C
Christian Arroyo - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Caleb Hamilton - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Kutter Crawford - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Just to show we aren’t always robbed (if you are trailing, the umpires tend to lean your way), yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard:

